Not a long time ago, in Ajay Devgn and Sudeep Kiccha's national language row, Twitter made the former privy to the fact that Hindi is not the national language of the country, rather, it's one of India's official languages.  

Yet again, languages have become a hotbed for debate as UNESCO Chair on International Water Cooperation Ashok Swain took it to Twitter to express that when Bengalis try to speak Hindi, it is an insult to the language.

Twitter believes that this remark, from a person in authority, is downright disgraceful and in bad taste. 

