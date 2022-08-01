Not a long time ago, in Ajay Devgn and Sudeep Kiccha's national language row, Twitter made the former privy to the fact that Hindi is not the national language of the country, rather, it's one of India's official languages.

Yet again, languages have become a hotbed for debate as UNESCO Chair on International Water Cooperation Ashok Swain took it to Twitter to express that when Bengalis try to speak Hindi, it is an insult to the language.

When Bengalis try to speak Hindi, it is an insult to everyone and everything! — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 28, 2022

Twitter believes that this remark, from a person in authority, is downright disgraceful and in bad taste.

Could someone please explain to me what is a perfect way to speak Hindi?



Which of the so-called Hindi dialects is th standard?



Awadhi?

Bhojpuri?

Nagpuri?

Marwari?

Pahadi?

Braj Bhasha?

KhariBoli?

Haryanvi?



Punjabified Urdu of Bollywood?



Non hindi people atleast try

Period. https://t.co/rszNr3xWwp — Aeinz । এন্জ (@aeinz_a) July 30, 2022

I'm South Indian & i love to speak Hindi language !



If you are Bengali then you can talk in Bengali language but there is no disgrace in talking Hindi language ! — Nikhil Reddy (@Nikhil_Speakes) July 28, 2022

Why so? Is excelling in Hindi a prerequisite for a Bengali to step into the Parliament? If it’s so then it’s certainly not our parliament, not a parliament of the whole non-Hindi population of India. — Sankalan Ghosh (@Sankalanghosh19) July 29, 2022

Bengalis wouldn't speak Hindi if Hindi speakers weren't such massive bullies. Just like you are right now. — Abhilasha S Gill (@dhoop08) July 29, 2022

As far as people understand what is being communicated, it is fine. Language is primarily a tool for communication, not necessarily something to be perfected at. Anyways, Hindi is a 2nd or 3rd language for many Indians. So, not a big deal. — Tapash (@taps_479) July 28, 2022

You must be aware of the fact that both the national anthem and the national song are in Bangla.



Let’s just relax about Hindi being the god of all languages.



Have a good day! — Ayesha (She/Her) (@aaishhah) July 30, 2022

It's same with non Bengalis speaking Bangla however,if one conveys D message well even in halting foreign language,it serves its purpose. If one expresses clearly sans any language or thru language of signs,needful is done. Moreover,you don't choose language,language chooses you. — sanjiv walia (@sanjiv_walia) July 28, 2022

Cos Hindi is not our mother tongue..we speak it as a via or medium to express ourselves to people of other states..just like English. Do not see the necessity to speak perfectly..just about enough to communicate. So stop whining. Speak in Bengali & let's see. — The dreamer (@sumi_13) July 28, 2022

When Bengalis try to speak Hindi then its an insult, okay. How about Hindi people speaking Bengali? Just imagine how disaster it will be. Just like Hindi is mother tongue of few states (not entire India), Bengali is mother tongue of WB. So obviously there will be hiccups. — Prasant Dara (@PRASANTDARA) July 28, 2022

Bengalis' Hindi is hundred times better than Hindi speakers' Bengali. The fact that they are even willing to talk to you in Hindi should be lauded and not made fun of. Sorry. — Linus S. (@Ahnis_S) July 28, 2022

Try to learn & speak any language can not be insult to any one — SIMA (@seemaadhikari) July 29, 2022

Things that are cringe:

1. Hindi imperialism

2. This tweet — বাঙালি (@bangalibadi2) July 28, 2022

