Not a long time ago, in Ajay Devgn and Sudeep Kiccha's national language row, Twitter made the former privy to the fact that Hindi is not the national language of the country, rather, it's one of India's official languages.
Yet again, languages have become a hotbed for debate as UNESCO Chair on International Water Cooperation Ashok Swain took it to Twitter to express that when Bengalis try to speak Hindi, it is an insult to the language.
When Bengalis try to speak Hindi, it is an insult to everyone and everything!— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 28, 2022
Twitter believes that this remark, from a person in authority, is downright disgraceful and in bad taste.
Why so? Is excelling in Hindi a prerequisite for a Bengali to step into the Parliament? If it’s so then it’s certainly not our parliament, not a parliament of the whole non-Hindi population of India.— Sankalan Ghosh (@Sankalanghosh19) July 29, 2022
Bengalis wouldn't speak Hindi if Hindi speakers weren't such massive bullies. Just like you are right now.— Abhilasha S Gill (@dhoop08) July 29, 2022
You must be aware of the fact that both the national anthem and the national song are in Bangla.— Ayesha (She/Her) (@aaishhah) July 30, 2022
Let’s just relax about Hindi being the god of all languages.
Have a good day!
When Bengalis try to speak Hindi then its an insult, okay. How about Hindi people speaking Bengali? Just imagine how disaster it will be. Just like Hindi is mother tongue of few states (not entire India), Bengali is mother tongue of WB. So obviously there will be hiccups.— Prasant Dara (@PRASANTDARA) July 28, 2022
Try to learn & speak any language can not be insult to any one— SIMA (@seemaadhikari) July 29, 2022
Things that are cringe:— বাঙালি (@bangalibadi2) July 28, 2022
1. Hindi imperialism
2. This tweet
