The National Capital region has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city.

#WATCH: Rain lashes several parts of Delhi; visuals from near Rajpath and India Gate.



India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rain in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/kL9kffBmok — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

A part of Ashoka Road in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi also caved in due to heavy rainfall today (Wednesday). Apparently, the hole created by the cave-in is almost 10 feet by 10 feet in size.

Delhi: Part of Ashoka Road caved in following heavy rainfall in the national capital region today. pic.twitter.com/WoWgMkSGmA — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

To ensure public safety, the police have barricaded the area. The Delhi Traffic Police also tweeted about the incident and stated that the road probably caved-in due to sinking of storm water drainage system.

Traffic Alert

Road damaged near 10 Ashoka road probably due to sinking of storm water drainage system. Extent of damage is around 10 feet long. Barricading done at Ashoka road at windsor place and Andhra Bhawan. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 22, 2020

Heavy rains have damaged infrastructure in Delhi. While waterlogging is causing traffic problems, daily road cave-ins have become a matter of concern.