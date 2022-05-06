Some people are role models and are natural leaders in the way they choose to live life. For instance Junmoni Rabha, a sub-inspector in Assam's Nagaon district who decided to file an FIR against her fiancé for committing fraud. She's an example of great discernment!

Junmoni met and got engaged to Rana Pogag pretty quickly. But long before they'd met, Pogag had been duping people under the pretext of getting them jobs with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

He had claimed that he was working with ONGC and went on to ask people for money in exchange for a job with the company.

The conman had introduced himself to Junmoni as a public-relations officer but soon the sub-inspector found out he had been scamming people.

So she searched his bag and found fake seals and documents of the ONGC and lodged an FIR against him. Ultimately, Pogag was arrested and sent behind bars for his actions.

Here's how some people have reacted to this act of bravery by her.

The oath to protect the law "at all costs" should override everything else. Glad that the oath means something to some. Bravo Junmoni Rabha👏👏#Assam https://t.co/ZNnqu4qNFT — Nayan (@WeTheHerd) May 5, 2022

Thats great SI Junmoni Rabha. Salute you🙏 — Sergeant Bikash🇮🇳 (@Bikash63) May 5, 2022

Also, this is not the first time Rabha has taken a stand in a difficult situation. A few months back she took on Assam MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan for disrespecting her and speaking to her in an unwarranted tone.

What a brave move on the officer's part. To choose justice over love or any personal feelings she had! We stan for her.