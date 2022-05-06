Some people are role models and are natural leaders in the way they choose to live life. For instance Junmoni Rabha, a sub-inspector in Assam's Nagaon district who decided to file an FIR against her fiancé for committing fraud. She's an example of great discernment!
Junmoni met and got engaged to Rana Pogag pretty quickly. But long before they'd met, Pogag had been duping people under the pretext of getting them jobs with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
The conman had introduced himself to Junmoni as a public-relations officer but soon the sub-inspector found out he had been scamming people.
Here's how some people have reacted to this act of bravery by her.
The oath to protect the law "at all costs" should override everything else. Glad that the oath means something to some. Bravo Junmoni Rabha👏👏#Assam https://t.co/ZNnqu4qNFT— Nayan (@WeTheHerd) May 5, 2022
Thats great SI Junmoni Rabha. Salute you🙏— Sergeant Bikash🇮🇳 (@Bikash63) May 5, 2022
A great salute to Junmoni Rabha. Was she posted at Gitanagar thana at the beginning? If yes,she was very strict & people were scared to violate traffic rules. @assampolice @gpsinghips @DGPAssamPolice @himantabiswa @assamtribuneoff @pratidintime @DY365 @nktvNE— PRANJAL K SARMA🇮🇳 (@pranjal773) May 5, 2022
Also, this is not the first time Rabha has taken a stand in a difficult situation. A few months back she took on Assam MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan for disrespecting her and speaking to her in an unwarranted tone.
What a brave move on the officer's part. To choose justice over love or any personal feelings she had! We stan for her.