Last week, PM Narendra Modi visited Kanpur for the 'Namami Gange' project meeting. He missed a step and fell, and was saved by SPG men. The uneven stair is ninth of the third ramp towards the Boat Club. Now the stairs are being repaired because they are uneven and often cause people to trip.

PM narendramodi misses a step and falls down at AtalGhat in Kanpur, UP. He was returning after taking a boat ride to inspect the cleanliness of the Ganges under the NamamiGange Project#Ganga pic.twitter.com/1Eajrq4d7c — Chavi jagadeesh (@chavi_jagadeesh) December 16, 2019

Only one step of the staircase, which is uneven in height, will be demolished and reconstructed to align it with other steps. In fact, several visitors have tripped on this step and, therefore, it has to be repaired at the earliest.

- Divisional Commissioner Sudhir M. Bobde

Guess it takes an order from the top to get things done in India.