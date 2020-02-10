But, while this is good news for the local residents, torrential rains have also caused widespread property damage and power outages due to storms and flooding.
Power has been restored to 51,000 customers but 89,000 still remain without power, primarily in Sydney’s north, northern beaches, eastern suburbs, south and south west; the Central Coast & Newcastle. Power outages will continue for the next few days as we recover from the storm pic.twitter.com/Wj0h54Kd0N— Ausgrid (@Ausgrid) February 10, 2020
Australia is the land of extremes. These NSW south coast residents have spent months watching bushfires swallow nearby towns. Today they are again trapped, this time by flooding. And a king tide is just 60 minutes away. #nswrain #NSWfires #AustraliaBushfires #auspol @abcnews pic.twitter.com/EUpVZbv5Gg— Selby Stewart (@Selby_Cameron) February 9, 2020
How wet in #Sydney? Preliminary information indicates that over the past 4 days 391.6 mm of #rain fell - the wettest since 414.2mm fell from 2-5 Feb in 1990.— Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 9, 2020
Other recent notable events were 452.8 mm from 5-8 August 1986 and 421.8 mm from 6-9 Nov 1984.#sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/KQJWzjw10p
And, the weather forecast suggests that more wild weather is yet to come over the weekend. If the Bureau of Meteorology is to be believed, 200 millimeters of rainfall is expected in some areas by this weekend.
Australia's East Gets Drenched By Rain, And Flood Warnings Replace Fire Alerts : NPR - risk of falling trees and landslides, and large volumes of runoff containing debris, including ash, soil, trees and rocks https://t.co/GiR8oQvlP0— Lorri Peltz-Lewis (@lapeltz) February 8, 2020
Also, heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash floods can be expected over the next few days according to the weather forecast.
MINOR FLOOD WARNING BEGA RIVER: Minor #flooding is likely along the Bega River at Bega North tonight. Full warning details: https://t.co/yXoneXdSLJ NSW SES FloodSafe info: https://t.co/ZkZn3IhGhF pic.twitter.com/DF0f65GbgL— Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 10, 2020
Some people also took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall that has been happening in parts of Australia for the past few days:
This has been the constant speed for 3 days in Sydney. You can't even see the city skyline due to how strong the rain is! #SydneyStorm #sydneyrain #NSWFloods #qldweather #weather #rain #Floods #australiarain #ClimateChange #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/VC8eCCjvXY— mdiab (@mdiab9) February 9, 2020
💓 the sound of rain #sydneyrain #sydneyweather #floods #waterfalls #australiarain pic.twitter.com/NaIzQDeNb8— Katherine Walton (@kathlwalton) February 8, 2020
The desperately needed rain!— Aida Greenbury 🌱 (@AidaGreenbury) February 6, 2020
It has not stopped raining since yesterday in Sydney.#australiarain pic.twitter.com/yNJHm15JjB
Sunday 8.45am. Bordering on cyclonic conditions at Dee Why Point. #sydneyweather #Sydney @abcnews @smh #Australia @BOM_NSW pic.twitter.com/R7pyAjqTXm— Dallas Kilponen (@dallaskilponen) February 8, 2020
What a crack-ing celebration...😅 #letitrain #australiarain https://t.co/FtggKx9CMK— Samuel Doering (@SamuelDoering) January 28, 2020