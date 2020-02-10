A four-day downpour along Australia's east coast has finally brought some relief to the country that was battling the devastating bushfires for months.

But, while this is good news for the local residents, torrential rains have also caused widespread property damage and power outages due to storms and flooding.

Power has been restored to 51,000 customers but 89,000 still remain without power, primarily in Sydney’s north, northern beaches, eastern suburbs, south and south west; the Central Coast & Newcastle. Power outages will continue for the next few days as we recover from the storm pic.twitter.com/Wj0h54Kd0N — Ausgrid (@Ausgrid) February 10, 2020

Australia is the land of extremes. These NSW south coast residents have spent months watching bushfires swallow nearby towns. Today they are again trapped, this time by flooding. And a king tide is just 60 minutes away. #nswrain #NSWfires #AustraliaBushfires #auspol @abcnews pic.twitter.com/EUpVZbv5Gg — Selby Stewart (@Selby_Cameron) February 9, 2020

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Sydney experienced its wettest 24 hours since 1992 as it received 7 inches of rainfall between Sunday and Monday morning.

How wet in #Sydney? Preliminary information indicates that over the past 4 days 391.6 mm of #rain fell - the wettest since 414.2mm fell from 2-5 Feb in 1990.

Other recent notable events were 452.8 mm from 5-8 August 1986 and 421.8 mm from 6-9 Nov 1984.#sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/KQJWzjw10p — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 9, 2020

And, the weather forecast suggests that more wild weather is yet to come over the weekend. If the Bureau of Meteorology is to be believed, 200 millimeters of rainfall is expected in some areas by this weekend.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hailstones for the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and parts of Hunter. Full details at: https://t.co/tz4OWlEjIr pic.twitter.com/KTujrKPrU3 — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 10, 2020





And, while the country is still trying to cope with the aftermath of the bushfires, now, there is concern that debris and ashes from months of devastating wildfires is being swept into the water supply.

Australia's East Gets Drenched By Rain, And Flood Warnings Replace Fire Alerts : NPR - risk of falling trees and landslides, and large volumes of runoff containing debris, including ash, soil, trees and rocks https://t.co/GiR8oQvlP0 — Lorri Peltz-Lewis (@lapeltz) February 8, 2020

The water authority in NSW said they are monitoring the quality of water and assessing whether extra steps need to be taken to control ash and sediments.

Also, heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash floods can be expected over the next few days according to the weather forecast.

MINOR FLOOD WARNING BEGA RIVER: Minor #flooding is likely along the Bega River at Bega North tonight. Full warning details: https://t.co/yXoneXdSLJ NSW SES FloodSafe info: https://t.co/ZkZn3IhGhF pic.twitter.com/DF0f65GbgL — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 10, 2020

Some people also took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall that has been happening in parts of Australia for the past few days: