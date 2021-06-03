Recently, an author named Berozgar Bhakt published a book titled "MASTERSTROKE: 420 Secrets That Helped PM In India's Employment Growth!" on Amazon that caught the internet's attention.

Now, the author has presented us with another book titled "Cow? But How?!: 108 Points How Cow Dung And Gaumutra Cures Everything." Yup, we are not making this up!

The 25-page book features some cows in it and it's dedicated to all those who 'got cured' of various diseases using cow dung and cow urine. But, here's the fun part. The book also has a quote by Albert Einstein which reads:

Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe!

People who are 5 years old and above can easily read this book so you might as well grab one to 'educate' yourself on the benefits of cow dung and cow urine.

And in case you're wondering, the book's pages are all blank. AGAIN! Why, you ask? Maybe, the author is poking fun at all those who claim and believe that cow dung and urine can help in curing diseases without any scientific proof.

Some people have already given reviews for this book. Take a look.

Gift this book to your friends and relatives who instead of believing in doctors, believe in cow dung and gaumutra.

