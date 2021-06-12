We've all been seeing the Baba Ka Dhaba case play out, and it seems like the controversy has finally reached its end. So, the last a lot of us remember is how Kanta Prasad had filed a case against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for money misappropriation. But, Dhaba owner has recently apologised in an attempt to clear the air about his allegations.

In a video that has been circulating the internet for a day or so, Kanta Prasad is seen apologizing and claiming that he didn't accuse Gaurav Wasan of stealing money from the donations they'd been receiving, and rather, the whole incident was a misunderstanding.

You can watch the video here.

The video received a bunch of reactions on the internet. While some people found Kanta Prasad's apology to be a little shady, other's defended him for perhaps making a human mistake.

What do you make of this apology?