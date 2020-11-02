After Youtuber Gaurav Wasan's video about Baba Ka Dhaba went viral, people of internet came in dozens to help the 80-year-old Kanta Prasad who runs the dhaba in South Delhi.



Reportedly, Kanta Prasad has now filed a complaint against Wasan for allegedly misappropriating money that was intended to help the struggling couple.



Delhi: Kanta Prasad, owner of #BabaKaDhaba, files Police complaint against Gaurav Wasan -who first shot his video & posted it- for allegedly misappropriating funds raised to help his wife & him. He alleges cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Wasan pic.twitter.com/f1IGxwcB2e — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

While in conversation with the Indian Express, Prasad commented that:



I don’t get a lot of customers now; most people come here to take selfies. Earlier I was earning over Rs 10,000 per day, now it’s Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000.

He also shared that they have received only a cheque for 2 lac rupees from the YouTuber.

As per the complaint, Wasan allegedly collected a huge amount in the name of donation for the couple. He had shared his and his family's bank details for donations.

Although Wasan has denied the accusations against him and mentioned that he had transferred the full amount into Prasad's account.



He is even taking legal action against YouTubers who alleged that he received 20-25 lakhs as donation.