After Youtuber Gaurav Wasan's video about Baba Ka Dhaba went viral, people of internet came in dozens to help the 80-year-old Kanta Prasad who runs the dhaba in South Delhi.

Reportedly, Kanta Prasad has now filed a complaint against Wasan for allegedly misappropriating money that was intended to help the struggling couple. 

While in conversation with the Indian Express, Prasad commented that: 

I don’t get a lot of customers now; most people come here to take selfies. Earlier I was earning over Rs 10,000 per day, now it’s Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000.

He also shared that they have received only a cheque for 2 lac rupees from the YouTuber. 

As per the complaint, Wasan allegedly collected a huge amount in the name of donation for the couple. He had shared his and his family's bank details for donations. 

Baba ka dhaba
Source: Zomato/Moneycontrol

Although Wasan has denied the accusations against him and mentioned that he had transferred the full amount into Prasad's account. 

Wasan and Kanta Prasad
Source: The Indian Express

He is even taking legal action against YouTubers who alleged that he received 20-25 lakhs as donation. 