In one of the rare good pieces of news this year, the elderly owners of Baba Ka Dhaba, Kanti Prasad and his wife, have opened a restaurant in Malviya Nagar.
The owner, Kanti Prasad, first shot to fame after a YouTuber uploaded a video of him requesting people to eat at his small, roadside eatery. Due to the pandemic, the footfall at his roadside eatery had dwindled down to nothing, and the couple didn't have enough savings to fall back upon.
This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H— Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020
However, the video went viral and people rallied to support him. And now it looks like all that support and financial aid has helped him and his wife set up a new restaurant.
Delhi: Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', starts a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar.— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020
"We're very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here," he says. pic.twitter.com/Rg8YAaJ1zk
Twitterati had a lot to say about this development and #BabaKaDhaba trended on Twitter:
#BabaKaDhaba turned into restaurant— VIDHI 🦄 (@VidhiBhatia7) December 22, 2020
Baba to everyone on social media: pic.twitter.com/NgHuRIeLvI
People and celebs who had done payment without eating on #BabaKaDhaba in sympathy , now after Baba had opened a Chinese Restaurant 😑 would be like 👇.. pic.twitter.com/6v6LKdjpz8— Abhi ke Abhi (@mard_tweetwala) December 22, 2020
When @ananyapandayy said mene bhut struggle kiya hai..— Aditya (@AdityaU66025228) December 22, 2020
Meanwhile #BabaKaDhaba owner be like - pic.twitter.com/1BXsHVOPtQ
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Me after seeing #BabaKaDhaba is opening new Chinese restaurant pic.twitter.com/VbWLxUmK9U— aMayrA (@Amuu_28) December 22, 2020
#BabaKaDhaba— Pratik (@pratikjain1305) December 22, 2020
How it started how its going pic.twitter.com/jxB94YcZQq
#BabaKaDhaba' Owner starts a new restaurant in Delhi— Riyansh Tiwari (@_Riyansh) December 22, 2020
Owner be like: pic.twitter.com/vG0SX2T0sa
#BabaKaDhaba— Bangali Babu (@qareebnjr) December 22, 2020
New definition of Struggle 😑
From this To this pic.twitter.com/1Zlx7kAjoz
What a story. Baba ka Dhaba & social media.— Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) December 22, 2020
From desolation, to hope, helpfulness, drama and dismay. A whole gamut of emotions #BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/qV6aGbigOo
Greatttt newssss❤️👀#BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/TsMQ7a81iS— Nandini (@Nandinidh11) December 22, 2020
#BabaKaDhaba— Sitaram Vashishth🇮🇳 (@Sitara_Gem) December 22, 2020
Baba started a new restaurant
Le baba pic.twitter.com/lQpOARX011
Brilliant!! As a resident of #MalviyaNagar .. Got nothing more to say..... #BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/E9upDtqZAX— 𝑨𝒏𝒔𝒉𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒏 𝑹𝒆𝒖𝒃𝒆𝒏 (@anshuman_reuben) December 22, 2020
Engineers with startup idea case studying #KantaPrasad 😂#BabaKaDhaba pic.twitter.com/JGXV9iraT5— gosht rider (@Tabishaslam) December 22, 2020
Akshay Kumar to play baba in his next movie international baba khiladi— pablo चौकीदार 🏹 (@BacklogRaja) December 21, 2020
Thukra ke Mera Pyar , Mera Restaurant Dekhega ! 😂— Blade (@mondayvines) December 21, 2020
One should learn from this that life has to live happily & gracefully .— Dr Sumit Dubey (@drsumitdubey) December 21, 2020
At 80 the life begins. .
People may say thousand things but alimghty's message from this is crystal clear. #YOLO
The restaurant, which has opened in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, will offer Indian and Chinese cuisine.