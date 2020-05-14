After Olive Ridley turtles showed up at Rushikulya beach of Odisha’s Ganjam district for mass-nesting, news of adorable hatchlings emerging from their nests on Morjim Beach in Goa is doing rounds of the internet. 

Goa CM Pramod Sawant shared a video on Twitter of adorable baby Olive Ridley turtles emerging on the beach from their nests. Check it out.

In his tweet, the CM also said that other beaches like Mandrem, Agonda and Galigibagh also attract the Olive Ridley turtles for nesting. 

Twitter users were delighted to see these cute creatures enjoying some much-needed space without any human interruption and this is what they had to say about this story:

