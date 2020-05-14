After Olive Ridley turtles showed up at Rushikulya beach of Odisha’s Ganjam district for mass-nesting, news of adorable hatchlings emerging from their nests on Morjim Beach in Goa is doing rounds of the internet.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant shared a video on Twitter of adorable baby Olive Ridley turtles emerging on the beach from their nests. Check it out.

Amazing wonders of nature! Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerging out from the last nest at Morjim. Along with Morjim, Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh are important beaches in Goa which attracts turtle for nesting. pic.twitter.com/UjuoIC9hP4 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 12, 2020

In his tweet, the CM also said that other beaches like Mandrem, Agonda and Galigibagh also attract the Olive Ridley turtles for nesting.

Twitter users were delighted to see these cute creatures enjoying some much-needed space without any human interruption and this is what they had to say about this story:

Oh these little darlings❤️and i hope the beaches are well taken care of for them💕 — 🦋 (@x2949x) May 13, 2020

#BetterGoa by keeping the bio diversity, flora and fauna safe and protecting environment. — BuildingGoa (@BetterGoa) May 14, 2020

wow lovely — rohit bindal (@rohitbindal) May 12, 2020

Wow — Ken adams (@Purvashirodkar5) May 13, 2020

Aww! This is definitely the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today.