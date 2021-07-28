Unless you are living under a rock, you'd know the child who recently went viral singing 'Bachpan ka pyaar' in his classroom.

Sahdev, whose video was just a casual upload, has inspired millions of memes on social media and garnered the attention of famous people.

Rapper Badshah invited the little champ to come and meet him and Chandigarh and also offered him an opportunity for a duet song.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also met Sahdev and felicitated him. He gave a live performance on the same song.

Now that the kid has caught the attention of the state CM, people are hoping that he gets better education and opportunities in life.

Hoping that this fame is not short-lived like other internet sensations before Sahdev and he gets the best in life.