Even though Bareilly has no specialty in making and selling jhumkas, thanks to the popular Bollywood song, jhumka gira re, bareilly ke bazaar mein, we've always associated the city with one.

Last year, it was proposed that a replica of jhumka would be installed in Bareilly and the city has finally got its much-awaited jhumka.

The jhumka that is 14-feet high and weighs over 200kg has been installed in the Parsakhera area of Bareilly on NH-24.

Designed in multicolour stones, the jhumka is also decorated with zari embroidery.

While unveiling the iconic structure, Union Minister and Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar said that it will serve as a major tourist attraction and visitors will finally be able to associate the landmark jhumka in the city with the evergreen bollywood song.

This is how netizens are reacting to the installation of the structure after 54 long years of the release of the iconic song by Asha Bhonsle.

After 54 long years, the jhumka dropped at Bareilly ka bazaar, found.... Shukar hai mil gaya... 54 years me the jhumka has gained a kot of weight 😅😅😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0PoQN6W7Qt — 🚩ld_me (@ldmeInd) February 10, 2020

Just wondering that, if it falls the headlines will be like..

"Jhumka gira re Bareilly ke bazar me , 20 log ghayal" pic.twitter.com/E37N6puQuP — Thoda sa funny🇮🇳 (@Shivam_mishra21) February 9, 2020

Who would've thought! A Bollywood chartbuster has led to a tourist attraction that now serves as the 'identity' of the city.



Bareilly has finally got a 14-ft 'jhumka', embellished with colorful stones and 'zari' embroidery. pic.twitter.com/gFzo3jExRP — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) February 10, 2020

The project which faced several roadblocks has cost the authorities around Rs 18 lakh.