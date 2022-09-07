As we all know, Bengaluru has been experiencing severe flooding which has also led to power outages and traffic bottlenecks. And apparently, many employees are still going to work among such terrible circumstances!

Recently, news sources released images of people commuting to work on tractors to cross the flooding. 

It's invited some criticism from desis online, as people are appalled at how companies are even considering asking their employees to come to work in such conditions. 

Here, take a look at what netizens are saying about this startling situation. 

And this discussion also involves people pointing out how some of the companies that are condoning this are online education giants. Which is definitely saddening to witness. You'd think they can operate with a work-from-home scenario.

Is this a new way to up the "hustle culture" antics?