As we all know, Bengaluru has been experiencing severe flooding which has also led to power outages and traffic bottlenecks. And apparently, many employees are still going to work among such terrible circumstances!

Recently, news sources released images of people commuting to work on tractors to cross the flooding.

Karnataka | Many employees of IT companies use tractors to reach their offices in the Yemalur area of Bengaluru amid waterlogging due to heavy rains



We can't take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. We're awaiting tractors to drop us for Rs 50: Local https://t.co/vU7zRpDXAD pic.twitter.com/ApRI8xa1Qk — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

It's invited some criticism from desis online, as people are appalled at how companies are even considering asking their employees to come to work in such conditions.

Here, take a look at what netizens are saying about this startling situation.

If #Bengaluru tech firms still insist employees to commute to office, it is bad management and lack of foresights. This ain’t 2005 but we are in 2022 and despite COVID changing our lives. Why would someone insist commute? #WFH #bengalururains — Selva (@itsselvahere) September 6, 2022

Companies should declare Work from home for those employees those are not able to reach the office due to waterlogging in Bengaluru.#bangalorefloods #Bangalore #BengaluruRain — Jobs Innovators (@JobsInnovators) September 6, 2022

Only handful companies are allowing work from home/hybrid models now. Most want you to come to Bangalore. WFH can only be a soft commitment and not everyone can travel 2/3 days a week to Bengaluru. Unfortunately Public transport here doesnt allow us to do so — SiliconValley (@BlrMysSiliconV) September 6, 2022

In India's tech hub, CEOs are getting to work on farm tractors. Tech workers are stuck in five-hour traffic jams. Residents of upscale communities are evacuating homes in boats. And the rains are still coming down on Bangalore https://t.co/2t1XKvrr4e via @technology @business pic.twitter.com/v5qcwkynHh — Saritha Rai (@SarithaRai) September 7, 2022

Bangalore techies trying to shrug it off and heading to work in tractors pic.twitter.com/VoZmknZGbX — Don Homer (@tHe_D4rK_pRinc3) September 6, 2022

#karnataka #government is forcing people to work from office with tax benefit bribe to companies. @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai ji congratulations now #Bengaluru can compete with #Mumbai, #Chennai. Please force more people to work from #bengalurufloods. Thanks for this quality life.🙏 pic.twitter.com/qWwbUF3phw — गावठी (@dpranav88) September 5, 2022

And this discussion also involves people pointing out how some of the companies that are condoning this are online education giants. Which is definitely saddening to witness. You'd think they can operate with a work-from-home scenario.

Big online education giants are asking employees to work from the office even in the worst travel conditions due to waterlogging.https://t.co/usJMma4R16 — Surya_pl (@Spm1525) September 5, 2022

#bengalururains#Bengaluru

If the government and #BBMP was not ready with traffic and water management

Then

Why employees were called to work from office ?



People work for 8-9 hrs and spend almost 5-6 hrs in traveling with Dust, Dirt, Smoke and Different varities of water pic.twitter.com/tEFTx0r9Om — Avinash Singh (@avi18sngh) September 5, 2022

Infosys, TCS, Mindtree and many...employees won't speak publicly...but i know people who were forced to go office 2-3 days in week. — GoodEvil (@Taste84366841) September 5, 2022

Idiotic to call techies to office in such conditions when they can work from home. #Bengaluru https://t.co/jref4pHelK — NupurShrmaSupporter (@PegAndarM0hd) August 30, 2022

Bengaluru rain: ORR flooded 2nd time in week, Cops ask people not to step out.

But the HR has called everyone to work from office, strictly. https://t.co/Zkbf1X1QLF — Yogesh Londhe (@yogi_Londhe) September 5, 2022

Is this a new way to up the "hustle culture" antics?