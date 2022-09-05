Incessant rains have brought Bengaluru face to face with a flood-like situation. As torrential rains drenched the city, many places in Bengaluru had the authorities sending rafts to evacuate people to a safer zone. The most affected areas include Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. This list is not exhaustive.

Visual from Bellandur, Bengaluru
Source: Twitter / @nitinkr1991

Reports state that the thunderstorm that began around 8 pm on Sunday night was a result of a cloud burst. Last night was recorded as the wettest day for the city.

Netizens have posted visuals from different parts of the city that show the flooded streets. The roads are blocked and some neighbourhoods have been rendered inaccessible. As a result, the remaining roads are seeing massive traffic jams.

This visual from the Bellandur bridge shows how the area has been completely waterlogged.

Bengaluru airport was also waterlogged. Visuals show citizens wading through water.

Ecospace has vehicles almost sinking in the water.

The IT corridors of Bengaluru are also witnessing major waterlogging.

Here are some visuals from other parts of Bengaluru.

A yellow warning has been issued to several districts of Karnataka. Fishermen have asked not to venture into the sea as the speedy winds have been predicted. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state till September 9.