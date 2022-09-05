Incessant rains have brought Bengaluru face to face with a flood-like situation. As torrential rains drenched the city, many places in Bengaluru had the authorities sending rafts to evacuate people to a safer zone. The most affected areas include Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. This list is not exhaustive.

Reports state that the thunderstorm that began around 8 pm on Sunday night was a result of a cloud burst. Last night was recorded as the wettest day for the city.



Max of 148mm in ksndmc numbers. Quite a few places above 10cm.

Whitefield private AWS records 17+ cm! #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/iaZg4Li2DJ — Bengaluru Weather (@BngWeather) September 5, 2022

Netizens have posted visuals from different parts of the city that show the flooded streets. The roads are blocked and some neighbourhoods have been rendered inaccessible. As a result, the remaining roads are seeing massive traffic jams.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Massive traffic jam on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging caused due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/KUnF0cuPtR — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

This visual from the Bellandur bridge shows how the area has been completely waterlogged.



Bengaluru airport was also waterlogged. Visuals show citizens wading through water.



Ecospace has vehicles almost sinking in the water.



Situation is terrifying at #Ecospace near Bellandur.

Vehicles are quite literally sinking.

Time 11:30 pm when this was shot... and rains show no sign of relenting.#bengalururains #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/nSiRsqisQK — Gautam (@gautyou) September 4, 2022

The IT corridors of Bengaluru are also witnessing major waterlogging.



Rains coupled with poor planning & infrastructural woes has brought several parts of #Bengaluru to its knees once again. Most areas in the #IT corridor once again #flooded. Traffic piling up due to #waterlogging as well.



Rainbow drive layout Sarjapura (1) pic.twitter.com/mh83weBENc — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) September 5, 2022

Here are some visuals from other parts of Bengaluru.



The tractors are back out in #Bengaluru's residential layouts 🚜

This is from the posh Sunny Brooks Layout at Sarjapur road.

Is it time for RWAs to consider investing in tractors as a mode of transport arnd the community during rains?#BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/JCIqfOxYJc — Gautam (@gautyou) September 5, 2022

Citizens rescue BMTC bus at Whitefield Main Road #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/GJx4Zx3Kva — Anant Patil (@ADnant) September 5, 2022

Thank you @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai you have developed our city to European Standards.



Now Indiranagar has started to look like Venice.



Please increase your corruption from 50% to 100% we will then be Venice for 365 days. Now this pleasure is only short lived#bengalururains pic.twitter.com/WXwVq15oBk — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) August 29, 2022

Massive tree falls on man & woman driving in the car early this morning in Pulikeshinagar! Both are safe, thankfully. Aftermath of #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/gPpYGhpGx1 — Mohammad Abdullah (@Adrashbhart) September 5, 2022

One more apartment in East Bengaluru.

Residents are helplessly watching their basement getting flooded!#bengalururains #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/M0EezW3yWV — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) September 4, 2022

A yellow warning has been issued to several districts of Karnataka. Fishermen have asked not to venture into the sea as the speedy winds have been predicted. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state till September 9.