Around a month after the New Delhi airport was seen flooded with rainwater, similar scenes have emerged from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru received 93mm rains within a very short period of time, which meant that the roads that take one to the arrival and the departure were all filled with water.

Karnataka: Roads outside Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), Bengaluru waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.



This naturally meant that no one could take a taxi inside, and with walking obviously not a feasible option, people had to resort to taking trucks.

We're not making this up. Passengers actually had to board tractors to reach the airport, and here are some videos of the same.

Infrastructural defeat. What strange times.