While on one hand, PM Modi has denied the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants in India, one just opened up in Bengaluru. The PM said, "No Muslim is being sent to detention centres, nor are there any detention centres in India."

This is reportedly Karnataka’s first detention centre and is located in Nelamangala Taluk, about 40 km from the city. With five rooms, a common kitchen and a common bathroom, this place can house 25 people.

It spans across half-acre and close to 2500 sq yards, and has 5 beds in each room. Final touches to the building are being applied right now and it is said to open by January to house illegal immigrants According to reports, the government issued an order last month to convert this hostel run by the social welfare department for students from backward classes, to a 'foreigners’ movement restriction centre’.

We are expecting the centre to be ready to take people in from January 1. We need to install CCTV cameras and complete the staff quarters. The kitchen and rooms are ready, power and water supply are in place and staff have been allocated.

- an official of social welfare department told Indian Express

