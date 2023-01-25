While we’re accustomed to ‘Peak Bengaluru‘ moments every now and then, this one is surely the most bizarre of all. More so, because it’s not every day that we see people with excess money throwing their cash away like a pack of falling cards.

Yes, in an absolutely strange incident coming from Bengaluru, a man caused a major traffic jam with what he was doing. Apparently, he was flinging ₹10 bank notes from the Sirsi Circle flyover near the KR market area.

Reportedly, the man has been identified as Arun K. He is an employee at an event management firm. The police have issued a notice to him for creating chaos and a public nuisance. He had arrived on a scooter dressed in a suit with a wall clock hanging from his neck.

The video of him throwing the money has gone viral on Twitter. People can be seen trying to grab the notes; they also ask him for more money. Shocked and perplexed, here’s how Twitter users reacted.

Did someone give him wrong information about another demonetization? https://t.co/4QSkFhlFsb — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) January 25, 2023

It's raining money here. https://t.co/sXyYmE7Lgw — Vaibhav Desai (@vaibhavdesai95) January 24, 2023

The wearing of a stationary Wall clock and expression less face….. Seems to tell a different story than just for new trend of reels — Dr Neelam Tewari (@neelamtewari) January 24, 2023

I knew Bengaluru traffic was bad, but will throwing money at the problem solve it ? 🤣😳 https://t.co/fn9GWYfFLR — Aloke Bajpai (@alokebajpai) January 24, 2023

he really said pic.twitter.com/WW9EYuDq64 — Shrikanth Das (@shrikthefreak) January 24, 2023

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bengaluru West, Laxman Nimbargi, said, “During the inquiry, we found that he did it for promotion and publicity as he is an anchor and an event manager,” reported Hindustan Times. His friend Satish had recorded him while throwing the money from the flyover. Arun shared the video over Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

