The 'Walk of Shame' circles that had recently started cropping up in Mumbai, courtesy of street artist Tyler, have been painted over.

A twist to Hollywood's famous Walk of Fame, the Walk of Shame circles were drawn to call out people who let down the country, as a whole. The artist selected the names to be featured, on the basis of comments on his post.

TV anchors Arnab Goswami, Sudhir Chaudhary, actor Kangana Ranaut, and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, were featured on the circles.

However, all the circles have now been painted over and people had a lot to say about the same:

Is that how you get roads repaired? Asking for a friend.