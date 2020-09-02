The 'Walk of Shame' circles that had recently started cropping up in Mumbai, courtesy of street artist Tyler, have been painted over. 

View this post on Instagram

Bhakts triggered 🤬🤬😂

A post shared by Tyler Street Art (@tylerstreetart) on

A twist to Hollywood's famous Walk of Fame, the Walk of Shame circles were drawn to call out people who let down the country, as a whole. The artist selected the names to be featured, on the basis of comments on his post. 

View this post on Instagram

PAUSE FOR THE CAUSE

A post shared by Tyler Street Art (@tylerstreetart) on

TV anchors Arnab Goswami, Sudhir Chaudhary, actor Kangana Ranaut, and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, were featured on the circles. 

However, all the circles have now been painted over and people had a lot to say about the same: 

Is that how you get roads repaired? Asking for a friend. 