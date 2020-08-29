The Walk of Shame, an initiative started by street artist Tyler, allows their followers to choose one person whose name is then written inside a circle with a poop emoji.

Based on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, the initiative has given the concept a twist to give a 'shout-out' to people who have let the country down.

Till now, names of 5 people have been painted on a Mumbai street as a part of this project. They are: Actor Kangana Ranaut and journalists Amish Devgan, Sudhir Chaudhary and Arnab Goswami.

The newest entry is that of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Tyler asked people for their suggestions in his last post which featured Amish Devgan. And his audience gave a very clear verdict on the matter.

Sambit has been a controversial figure for years now, and has made some very misleading/offensive statements in the past.

Most recently, he was seen on a news channel saying the famous rasode mein kaun tha dialogue. The complete version, yes.

And the people's choice award goes to...