The Walk of Shame, an initiative started by street artist Tyler, allows their followers to choose one person whose name is then written inside a circle with a poop emoji. 

Based on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, the initiative has given the concept a twist to give a 'shout-out' to people who have let the country down.

PAUSE FOR THE CAUSE

Till now, names of 5 people have been painted on a Mumbai street as a part of this project. They are: Actor Kangana Ranaut and journalists Amish Devgan, Sudhir Chaudhary and Arnab Goswami. 

So who's next?

Next name please 💩💩

The newest entry is that of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. 

Tyler asked people for their suggestions in his last post which featured Amish Devgan. And his audience gave a very clear verdict on the matter. 

So who's next?

Sambit has been a controversial figure for years now, and has made some very misleading/offensive statements in the past. 

Most recently, he was seen on a news channel saying the famous rasode mein kaun tha dialogue. The complete version, yes. 

itna famous bhi nahi karna tha

And the people's choice award goes to...