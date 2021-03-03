The fuel prices in India are at a record-high these days. So much so that guests are giving petrol as wedding gifts and players are receiving prize money in the form of petrol.
Recently, the ‘Man of the Match’ from a cricket tournament in Bhopal was awarded 5 litres of petrol.
A picture of the player, Salauddin Abbasi, receiving the award is going viral on social media.
The final match was reportedly played on Sunday.
How could people not talk about this unique way of highlighting the problem?
Been reading about a tournament in Bhopal where the player of the match got 5 litres of petrol. Now here's a useful prize!https://t.co/eyfiUqrR2y— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2021
I also read this today.— Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) March 2, 2021
Whoever thought of giving 'Petrol' as a Man of the match award deserve applause
Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures— Ali Reza (@Reza_Ali20) March 2, 2021
At a time when the rising petrol prices have hit us hard, Man of the Match in #Bhopal Cricket Tournament got the most expensive gift, was awarded 5Lts of Petrol😂
What do you think about the most 'expensive' gift?🤔#PetrolPriceHike pic.twitter.com/AS692ixaFr
May not be political but biggest satire on the govt fuel pricing trends.....😀😀😀😀😂🙏.... #failedtocontrolfuelpricebybjp https://t.co/Gcy4XGYEDJ— BasettySerish (@BasettySerish) March 3, 2021
There was no lit match but damn this tweet turned out to be inflammatory 😂😭 https://t.co/AcDgfYJn6M— Open mike beagle (@OMBishere) March 3, 2021
This is surely a best Man of the match award in these days🤭, but is this not a lesson for Nation to cross-check ourselves of where are we standing today, that Petrol has become such big entity,— DANISH MASHOOD (@DanishMashood) March 3, 2021
This incident is something to check ourselves & shame ourselves#PetrolPrice #Modi https://t.co/lhd9q7NhJ2
Timely Needed Prize.... https://t.co/3Bkvu3FmrO— శివాజీ...... (@Dsivaji3) March 2, 2021
This is just one of many examples of people being creative and funny to highlight the issue of price rise.
What are your thoughts on it?