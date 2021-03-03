The fuel prices in India are at a record-high these days. So much so that guests are giving petrol as wedding gifts and players are receiving prize money in the form of petrol.

Recently, the ‘Man of the Match’ from a cricket tournament in Bhopal was awarded 5 litres of petrol.

A picture of the player, Salauddin Abbasi, receiving the award is going viral on social media.

The final match was reportedly played on Sunday.

How could people not talk about this unique way of highlighting the problem?

Been reading about a tournament in Bhopal where the player of the match got 5 litres of petrol. Now here's a useful prize!https://t.co/eyfiUqrR2y — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2021

That smile when you get 5 liter petrol in Man of the match 💐💐👍👍 pic.twitter.com/qP1vFNypN5 — ROFL Raju 🏹 (@Rofl_Raju_) March 1, 2021

I also read this today.



Whoever thought of giving 'Petrol' as a Man of the match award deserve applause — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) March 2, 2021

I was legit joking in the earlier tweet. Now someone really gifted 5L petrol as a man of the match prize 😂😂



What has this nation come to man 😂😂 https://t.co/EpXwbKzggs pic.twitter.com/vzZAhf9i2U — Cricket Beyond Entertainment (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) March 1, 2021

Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures



At a time when the rising petrol prices have hit us hard, Man of the Match in #Bhopal Cricket Tournament got the most expensive gift, was awarded 5Lts of Petrol😂



What do you think about the most 'expensive' gift?🤔#PetrolPriceHike pic.twitter.com/AS692ixaFr — Ali Reza (@Reza_Ali20) March 2, 2021

May not be political but biggest satire on the govt fuel pricing trends.....😀😀😀😀😂🙏.... #failedtocontrolfuelpricebybjp https://t.co/Gcy4XGYEDJ — BasettySerish (@BasettySerish) March 3, 2021

There was no lit match but damn this tweet turned out to be inflammatory 😂😭 https://t.co/AcDgfYJn6M — Open mike beagle (@OMBishere) March 3, 2021

This is surely a best Man of the match award in these days🤭, but is this not a lesson for Nation to cross-check ourselves of where are we standing today, that Petrol has become such big entity,

This incident is something to check ourselves & shame ourselves#PetrolPrice #Modi https://t.co/lhd9q7NhJ2 — DANISH MASHOOD (@DanishMashood) March 3, 2021

This is just one of many examples of people being creative and funny to highlight the issue of price rise.

What are your thoughts on it?