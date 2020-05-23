After nearly 7 years, Chhattisgarh forest department officials reportedly spotted a rare black panther at Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Bilaspur district.

Thanks to camera trap for bringing forth hidden gems in our jungles. This time another Bagheera; the black panther, captured from Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh. What a majestic animal.

PC: @ipskabra #wildlife pic.twitter.com/etCnaBMaYs — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) May 21, 2020

The majestic animal was captured multiple times between March 25 to April 25 on trap cameras that are installed at the reserve.

However, the exact location where the panther was spotted has been kept a secret due to security reasons.

Just look at him rolling on the ground in the third picture. He clearly seems to be having a good time. Too cute!

Chhattisgarh: A black panther was captured multiple times between 25th March to 25th April, on the trap cameras installed at Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Bilaspur. pic.twitter.com/Wa9OPZTRDq — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

Spotting a panther on normal days is close to impossible as they are very good at hiding but due to lack of human interruption they are getting a chance to explore their habitat.

Twitter was definitely excited to Bagheera enjoying his outdoor adventures.

Earlier, a black panther was also spotted in a wildlife sanctuary in Goa. There are around four other habitats of black panther in the state.

This is yet another example of the lockdown proving to be a boon for nature and the wildlife.