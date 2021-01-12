Who can forget the little hero, Bridger Walker, who saved his sister from a dog attack while sustaining 90 stitches last year?

He was bit multiple times and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Although he felt better, he sustained scars on his face due to stitches.



Well, as it turns out, this little hero is now undergoing treatments for his scars all because of a team of doctors who offered to treat him pro bono after they came across his heroic feat.



He is undergoing laser treatment with the help of Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali and Dr. Cory Maughan and the famous pimple popper- Dr. Sandra Lee for his scars.



Bridger has already gone through two rounds of treatments to correct the redness and the texture of the scars.

While in conversation with Daily Mail, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali shared that:

Every once in a while, we come across patients who do more for us than we can ever do for them. Bridger inspired me and in a time where so much negativity was surrounding the world, he provided hope and represented all that is good.

Scars or not, we are still in awe of this brave kid.