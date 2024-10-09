Weddings are all about making a statement, right? While most brides stick to the classic walk down the aisle, this woman decided to take things to the next level.

A video that’s now gone viral features a bride confidently riding a sports bike—yes, you heard that right—dressed in full bridal attire. Move over, horse-drawn carriages, because bridal entries just got a bold new upgrade.

The video, shared by Instagram user @___itz__tuba44, shows the woman cruising down a busy highway like an absolute queen, wearing her elaborate bridal outfit. Talk about style and guts! With the weight of her gown and the stares of onlookers, she rides with confidence, even earning thumbs-ups from guys in a nearby car. The moment is pure boss energy, and with over 15 million views, people can’t stop talking about it.

People are giving mixed reactions

While some are all for it, praising her courage and flair, others were left scratching their heads. One user cheered, “This is epic! Who says brides can’t have fun on their big day?” Another said, “We stan a fearless queen who owns her moment!”

But of course, the internet never fails to stir up a debate. Critics chimed in too, with concerns like, “Where’s the helmet, though? Is it even safe with a gown like that?” And some were genuinely curious if she was even a bride or just living her best life in a themed shoot. One comment nailed it: “Bold move, but let’s hope she doesn’t fall. It’s all fun until someone gets hurt.”

Whether you’re team Go for It! or team Maybe Not, you can’t deny—this bride (or biker in disguise) sure knows how to turn heads and keep the internet talking!