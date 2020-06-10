Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna is leaving no stone unturned to offer help, in these difficult times. He is extending a helping hand, all the way from New York and, by the looks of it, he won't be stopping anytime soon.

Dear Twitter Family.With your support n wishes today I reached serving 4 Million+ Dry Ration Meals. What started with a single tweet is now reached 75+ cities. Thanks to you and @NDRFHQ @satyaprad1 for helping us feed millions all over India. JaiHo.@IndiaGateFoods @DaawatFinest pic.twitter.com/BYoqFdOJH1 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 13, 2020

Ever since the lockdown came into effect, he has been working to provide meals to old-age homes, orphanages and the underprivileged. As of now, he has distributed over nine million meals across 125 cities in India but his efforts haven't stopped there, just yet.

On Wednesday, Vikas Khanna launched the largest food drive in the world, 'Barkat', across Delhi-NCR to provide relief and aide to vulnerable communities like the differently-abled, transgenders and sex-workers.

With this initiative, he aims at distributing 2 million meals in a single day.

“BARKAT- World’s Largest Food Drive” benefitting People with Disabilities, Transgenders, Sex-Workers, AIDS Patients, Orphanages, Old-Age Homes and Leprosy Centres. . . .

2 Million+ Meals. #JaiMaAnnapurna

Thank you all for creating #FeedIndia #WorkInProgress pic.twitter.com/HAnwsqbros — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 10, 2020

While speaking about the initiative, in an interview he said:

I am humbled to work on an event tirelessly that supports people with disabilities, transgenders, sex-workers, AIDS patients, orphanages, old-age homes and leprosy centres.

According to reports, 10,000+ ration and essential items will be distributed in NCR by the Heroes of NDRF to people with disabilities, transgenders, sex-workers, AIDS patients and leprosy homes amongst others.

As part of the initiative, Chef Vikas Khanna will also be reaching out to abandoned parents. He said:

We will also be reaching out to abandoned parents' homes. I am unable to comprehend how people can abandon their parents.

He further added that the response he has been receiving has given him immense satisfaction. He said:

This entire operation has made me feel happier than the time I received the Michelin star. Compared to this satisfaction, the Michelin star is nothing.

He will also provide food to stranded migrants under this scheme.

He is doing a terrific job and even netizens are appreciating him for his humanitarian gesture.

🙏❤️ Respect — KUNTAL NANDY🎵 (@kuntalknandi3) June 10, 2020

Splendid 👍❤️ it's gonna be a memorable day. More love and blessings to you 🌺🌺 — Deepika (@Deepika_0906) June 10, 2020

Well done and God bless you — Shakti999 (@Shakti9994) June 10, 2020

Grateful 🙏 — RuchiAngrish (@RuchiAngrish) June 10, 2020

Amazing work 👍 — True Facts (@JayHind09020345) June 10, 2020

OCEAN of FOOD & KINDNESS🙌🙏

Aptly called #BARKAT — Uma Mithun (@drum2109) June 10, 2020

Amazing! He is really making a difference and we can't thank him enough.

