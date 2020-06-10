Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna is leaving no stone unturned to offer help, in these difficult times. He is extending a helping hand, all the way from New York and, by the looks of it, he won't be stopping anytime soon.
Dear Twitter Family.With your support n wishes today I reached serving 4 Million+ Dry Ration Meals. What started with a single tweet is now reached 75+ cities. Thanks to you and @NDRFHQ @satyaprad1 for helping us feed millions all over India. JaiHo.@IndiaGateFoods @DaawatFinest pic.twitter.com/BYoqFdOJH1— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 13, 2020
View this post on Instagram
By weekend we will be crossing 1000 Quintals (1 Million Meals) of dry ration distribution in 65+ cities in India. ❤️ What started with a single message and a tweet is now a movement. To continue the ongoing activities, we are requesting you to check with old age homes/orphanages in your neighborhood if they need help. Please share this message & forward info to [email protected] Thank you ALL and The National Disaster Response Force for the support and love.
With this initiative, he aims at distributing 2 million meals in a single day.
“BARKAT- World’s Largest Food Drive” benefitting People with Disabilities, Transgenders, Sex-Workers, AIDS Patients, Orphanages, Old-Age Homes and Leprosy Centres. . . .— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 10, 2020
2 Million+ Meals. #JaiMaAnnapurna
Thank you all for creating #FeedIndia #WorkInProgress pic.twitter.com/HAnwsqbros
While speaking about the initiative, in an interview he said:
I am humbled to work on an event tirelessly that supports people with disabilities, transgenders, sex-workers, AIDS patients, orphanages, old-age homes and leprosy centres.
We will also be reaching out to abandoned parents' homes. I am unable to comprehend how people can abandon their parents.
He further added that the response he has been receiving has given him immense satisfaction. He said:
This entire operation has made me feel happier than the time I received the Michelin star. Compared to this satisfaction, the Michelin star is nothing.
He will also provide food to stranded migrants under this scheme.
View this post on Instagram
UPDATE-June 9th #FeedIndia 1. Preparations for our event BARKAT, 2 Million+ Meals event to benefit People with Disabilities, Transgenders, Sex-Workers, AIDS Patients,OldAge Homes, Orphanages. 2. @globalwidows initiative will soon benefit widow’s ashrams Vrindavan, Varanasi and Kolkata 3. Great initiative with @quaker_india will soon benefit Doctors & Frontline Workers 4. Event to support Mumbai’s iconic #Dabbawalas soon. 5. Meals service at fuel stations plus additional meals deliveries to migrants displaced in quarantine centers, and neighbourhoods. 6. Slippers/ hygiene kits distribution in NCR/Mumbai 5. Total number of FuelStation to FoodStation is UP-MH reaches 58 7. Sanitary Pads & Masks distribution continues UP/WB/Bihar/MH 8. Dry Rations to Old-Age Homes, Orphanages & Leprosy Centers continues. @10th_ndrf @satyaprad1 #NDRFHelpingHands
He is doing a terrific job and even netizens are appreciating him for his humanitarian gesture.
🙏❤️ Respect— KUNTAL NANDY🎵 (@kuntalknandi3) June 10, 2020
Well done and God bless you— Shakti999 (@Shakti9994) June 10, 2020
Grateful 🙏— RuchiAngrish (@RuchiAngrish) June 10, 2020
Amazing work 👍— True Facts (@JayHind09020345) June 10, 2020
OCEAN of FOOD & KINDNESS🙌🙏— Uma Mithun (@drum2109) June 10, 2020
Aptly called #BARKAT