Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna is leaving no stone unturned to offer help, in these difficult times. He is extending a helping hand, all the way from New York and, by the looks of it, he won't be stopping anytime soon.

Ever since the lockdown came into effect, he has been working to provide meals to old-age homes, orphanages and the underprivileged. As of now, he has distributed over nine million meals across 125 cities in India but his efforts haven't stopped there, just yet. 

On Wednesday, Vikas Khanna launched the largest food drive in the world, 'Barkat', across Delhi-NCR to provide relief and aide to vulnerable communities like the differently-abled, transgenders and sex-workers. 

With this initiative, he aims at distributing 2 million meals in a single day. 

While speaking about the initiative, in an interview he said:

I am humbled to work on an event tirelessly that supports people with disabilities, transgenders, sex-workers, AIDS patients, orphanages, old-age homes and leprosy centres.

According to reports, 10,000+ ration and essential items will be distributed in NCR by the Heroes of NDRF to people with disabilities, transgenders, sex-workers, AIDS patients and leprosy homes amongst others.

As part of the initiative, Chef Vikas Khanna will also be reaching out to abandoned parents. He said:

We will also be reaching out to abandoned parents' homes. I am unable to comprehend how people can abandon their parents. 

He further added that the response he has been receiving has given him immense satisfaction. He said:

This entire operation has made me feel happier than the time I received the Michelin star. Compared to this satisfaction, the Michelin star is nothing.

He will also provide food to stranded migrants under this scheme. 

UPDATE-June 9th #FeedIndia 1. Preparations for our event BARKAT, 2 Million+ Meals event to benefit People with Disabilities, Transgenders, Sex-Workers, AIDS Patients,OldAge Homes, Orphanages. 2. @globalwidows initiative will soon benefit widow’s ashrams Vrindavan, Varanasi and Kolkata 3. Great initiative with @quaker_india will soon benefit Doctors & Frontline Workers 4. Event to support Mumbai’s iconic #Dabbawalas soon. 5. Meals service at fuel stations plus additional meals deliveries to migrants displaced in quarantine centers, and neighbourhoods. 6. Slippers/ hygiene kits distribution in NCR/Mumbai 5. Total number of FuelStation to FoodStation is UP-MH reaches 58 7. Sanitary Pads & Masks distribution continues UP/WB/Bihar/MH 8. Dry Rations to Old-Age Homes, Orphanages & Leprosy Centers continues. @10th_ndrf @satyaprad1 #NDRFHelpingHands

He is doing a terrific job and even netizens are appreciating him for his humanitarian gesture. 

Amazing! He is really making a difference and we can't thank him enough. 