The government on Monday, 30th December, appointed General Bipin Rawat as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

This is the topmost military position in India and the CDS will function as a single-point adivsor to the government of India on matters related to the military and will focus on better synergy between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Army tweeted some details about the new uniform of the officer occupying the new post.

The office of the CDS will be located in the South Block and the person holding the position shall wear the uniform of their parent service, olive green in colour.

Chief of the Defence Staff #CDS on assumption of appointment will have his office in South Block. #CDS shall have parent Service uniform.



Rank badges & accoutrements of #CDS reflect #Jointness#Integration #Synergy

The rank, flag and badges will be a bit different.

The car flag of the CDS looks like it is a combination of flags of the three services - Indian Army, Navy and Air Force along with the Satyamev Jayate logo.

The two swords representing the Indian Army, the anchor representing the Indian Navy and the eagle representing the Indian Air Force.

Their peak cap shall also adorn the same symbol.

The CDS shall have the maroon patch on their shoulder with golden ranks to represent all the three military services.

The four stars on the collar that military chiefs generally have will be missing in the uniform of the CDS.

The belt in the uniform of the CDS will look like this.

Buttons on Working Dress #CDS

As per a report by India Today, the service ribbons on the chest will remain as it is.

The CDS shall also be a 4-star General and thus shall have a salary similar to that of the three service chiefs.

As per the recommendations of the Kargil Review Committee led by K Subrahmanyam, the CDS will also serve as the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC), apart from heading the department of military affairs.

Just like the other service chiefs, the CDS will also be a member of the Defence Acquisition Council and Defence Planning Committee. He will not be eligible to hold any government office after completing his tenure as the CDS.