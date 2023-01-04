Are you looking for entertainment? Drama? Something that is currently lacking in Hindi films? If short-form video content entertains you more than any recently released movies, this is definitely for you. No, I am not talking about Instagram Reels but now-banned TikTok.

Despite being banned in India, a TikTok video from China has found its way on Twitter and is going viral. The clip is hilarious, dramatic, and entertaining AF.

ADVERTISEMENT Source: Twitter/TikTok

A Twitter user, @boygrrI, shared the TikTok video originally posted by @joeypp4 in which a woman can be seen performing hilarious sequences and mouthing dramatic dialogues. Her screen presence is the highlight of the whole clip. Don’t miss her hilarious walk.

“There should be Academy Awards for Chinese TikToks,” the user wrote.

Watch the clip here:

there should be academy awards for chinese tiktoks pic.twitter.com/AU8o3KPwZz — im meal (@boygrrI) January 2, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

How is this a tiktok?? It should have been a movieeeee https://t.co/Jy6wZeYbBG — ㅇㅅㅁ (@siyeonasm) January 4, 2023

How to be HER https://t.co/1JG4d8eNgN — Tory Lanez presents: Orange Is The New Black (@OatmealDadd) January 4, 2023

This is high art https://t.co/2ld2P6FFni — Alexandria Boddie (@oddboddie) January 4, 2023

she’s the moment she’s that girl https://t.co/8PjmtVZDm1 — steph the dogtor 🐾🦴 (@justsumsexygirl) January 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT China reminding everyone who MADE the app https://t.co/pPmxSXTqpo — Peachy 🇮🇪🐝☭ (@The_Peach03) January 4, 2023

considering downloading douyin again https://t.co/vPHIBsKKlg — xim (@pranscore) January 4, 2023

this is my kind of video https://t.co/YCLrAye3yI — Rodolfo Tresvillas (@heyvillas) January 4, 2023

i wanna be her when i grow up https://t.co/VrXq98irWP — april ☀️🌻 dream! 🌈🍒💘 (@mochi_jiminnie_) January 4, 2023

THIS WHOLE MOVIE https://t.co/hxjQi1U5De — compost mentis 🍂🧠 (@AgedCompost) January 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Whole TVB drama fr https://t.co/Gglp55GMCQ — ♡ Natalie (´｡• ᵕ •｡`)♡ (@NatalieAng_99) January 4, 2023

what the fuck did I just watch https://t.co/rPRfhWn2RV — cam 🐥 number one bora simp 🐥 (@trashb0rb) January 4, 2023

Now how did I end up watching this 3 times https://t.co/rZsa0nTCch — Kimmie⁷ (@kimmie_twt) January 4, 2023

I love this part of Douyin HAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/c8EJs7wMWY — Jam Lim 🇸🇬🇲🇾 (@TechieKitteh) January 4, 2023

i want to walk like her fr fr https://t.co/2ak3xseZ88 — 555 | Faiz (@SchmeezyB) January 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT This is EXACTLY how all Asian dramas leading lady’s bff behave. Give this tiktoker all the awards. We are done here. https://t.co/DZ8Zh80F1G — Dani (@namjhyuns) January 4, 2023

Why am I in love with her walk cycle? https://t.co/RgaX0qV3Mb — 🐉 Yao 🐉 (@voices_of_yao) January 4, 2023

I was GRIPPING my drink with anticipation https://t.co/SrJvo56O0S — Astro is a little meow meow :3 (@AstroRose20) January 3, 2023

Cringe but entertaining! Isn’t it?