We desis are highly discriminatory people. We have these baseless prejudices that we use to discriminate on the basis of caste, colour, profession, gender, and whatnot. It’s like we need a reason to differentiate cos empathy ain’t our thing. Consider this classist building notice, for instance.
Apparently, the access to lifts is only for the rich elites, and Swiggy, Zomato, and other delivery waale hardly meet the status. So, they’ve to refrain from using a LUXURY LIKE LIFT. But don’t ask me why, it’s just an everyday classist thing, you know!
But humanity has not entirely abandoned the world. Take note of how people on Twitter reacted to this problematic building notice.
Precisely.
Ahh! TOO HIGH… CAN’T HANDLE.
Petition to ban all home delivery services to such buildings & societies.
