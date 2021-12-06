Colonel Prithipal Singh Gill, the Indian officer who had the unique distinction of having served in all three defence services – Army, Navy and Air Force – passed away on 5th December, Sunday.

He would have turned 101 on 11th December, this year.

The celebrated officer started his career with the Royal Indian Air Force in 1942. He joined as a flight cadet in Karachi.

Apparently, his father, who was also an army officer did not consider his career in the Air Force safe and insisted that he quit. So he gave up and joined the Indian Navy.

He served the Indian Navy for 5 years during which he was posted on a mine sweeping ship, INS Teer, an escort for cargo ships during World War-2.

As an Army officer, he was posted to the Regiment of Artillery. The 71 Medium Regiment, raised and commanded by him, played a crucial role during the India-Pakistan War of 1965.

Netizens paid tributes to the brave officer.

Saddened to learn about the demise of Col. Prithipal Singh Gill Ji. He holds the unique distinction of having served in all three Indian Defence Services & fought battles during World War II and the 1965 war. Sir you will always be an inspiration to future generations. RIP. pic.twitter.com/xQGPMiyGa1 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 5, 2021

Respectful homage. Col. Prithipal Singh Gill Sahib RIP. https://t.co/pyz8Qsllcw — Capt. Singh (@BalkarGoraya) December 6, 2021

A Veteran #IndianBrave passes away.#LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 Col Prithipal Singh Gill served in all three defence services- Indian Air Force, Indian Navy & Indian Army; a veteran of #IndoPakWar1965 passed away today, 05 Dec 2021 short of 101 b'day



Remember his life & service always pic.twitter.com/SQ8gcjfSfj — LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 (@LestWeForgetIN) December 5, 2021

Wow! Why don't we have a movie on him instead of all the bullshit remakes the industry makes? This is like real life super soldier! 🙏🏽🇮🇳 — Viraj Thakkar (@virajthakkar285) December 11, 2020

Let's not forget his service to the nation. RIP Sir.