Isn't it great to watch your desi roots go all over the world? You can't deny how obsessed we are when it comes to the fusion of desi and videshi things. 

We stumbled upon a wholesome video from Britain where they celebrated cultural day doing the Bhangra. The foreigner in the video is seen performing Bhangra, and man, he has got some moves.

The desi-bhangra has gone viral with more than 1.5 million views and 43k likes. People on Twitter can't get enough of this video and lauding the cultural fusion in the communities. 

 Clearly, art and culture unite everything!

Read more: This Indian Man Is Dancing On New York's Streets Wearing Skirts, To Make Clothing More Inclusive.