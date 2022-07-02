Isn't it great to watch your desi roots go all over the world? You can't deny how obsessed we are when it comes to the fusion of desi and videshi things.

We stumbled upon a wholesome video from Britain where they celebrated cultural day doing the Bhangra. The foreigner in the video is seen performing Bhangra, and man, he has got some moves.

The desi-bhangra has gone viral with more than 1.5 million views and 43k likes. People on Twitter can't get enough of this video and lauding the cultural fusion in the communities.



Let’s face it this week was tough, but this will make you smile, or certainly chuckle! Schools that are scared to allow students to wear traditional clothing on cultural day….what you saying? https://t.co/0u9gHcu12h — Mr Latif PRE (@MrLatif10) July 1, 2022

He’s got moves I’ll say that https://t.co/SLkC62Ihqg — JC Denton (@ActualJCDenton) July 2, 2022

How much this has made me smile today! Says it all ❤️ https://t.co/3fsFgY3cf5 — Mandy Nagra 🦋 (@NagraMandy) July 2, 2022

This is joyous and looks like the world I want to live in https://t.co/CC10ZMiRc5 — Rob Harding (@onabmx) July 1, 2022

Do you want your heart warming today? I think I’ve got just the thing for you! https://t.co/HPJoMG3gON — Ashish Kundi (@ashish_kundi) July 1, 2022

This is joyful, cant stop watching this...💕 https://t.co/bsYEFr5bqx — Melissa (Le Fey) Morrigan. (@MelissaMorrigan) July 1, 2022

You guys gas up white people for the most basic stuff man😭😭 https://t.co/ub7DNDajWn — tjj (@tjj870) July 1, 2022

listen if you don't feel like dancing to bhangra you're not human https://t.co/kGqNZyKSdv — Van Leeuween (@thevanleeuwen) July 1, 2022

Fantastic. Kids from all over the world celebrating each other and their achievements. In Britain. https://t.co/SOlCv0ODHO — Daithi MacTaig 🏳️‍⚧️ (@DaithiMacTaig) July 1, 2022

Clearly, art and culture unite everything!



