An exam question paper for MA History students at Tamil Nadu's Periyar University has sparked public outrage. The MCQ question asked students to identify the 'lower caste that belongs to Tamil Nadu' among the four options of different castes.

The question in debate appeared in 1st-year exams for MA History Students under the module 'Freedom Movement of Tamil Nadu: From 1800 to 1947’.

Reportedly, R Jagannathan, the Vice Chancellor of Periyar University, has said that the matter will be investigated, and reexamination will be considered.

Question papers are not prepared by us. Other University & college lecturers prepare the paper. Usually, to avoid a question paper leak, we don't read the papers before the exam.

As the news broke out, Twitter began reacting to it. Here's what people have to say about the controversial question paper.

This is not the first time that a question paper has sparked controversy. Just last month, an Ayurveda exam paper asking students to explain women as a sexual item received a lot of public backlash.

