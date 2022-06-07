It goes without saying that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. But this viral video where a cop is shamelessly beating a delivery agent proves otherwise. 

The video was shared by a local Twitter page, We Love Covai, and it has created outrage on the internet. 

Food Delivery Agent

As per reports, The incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city, where the cop slaps the Swiggy agent and snatches his phone, and walks off. The cop, identified as Sathishkumar, is a grade-II constable with the Singanallur police station.  

The food delivery agent, Mohanasundaram reportedly, said he was waiting near the Fun Mall junction when a school bus hit a woman. After the driver attempted to flee from the spot, Mohanasundaram tried to stop him, which created a brief traffic jam. 

People on Twitter are exasperated for all the right reasons, and here's what they have to say:  

Though the police registered a case on Mohanasundaram’s complaint and arrested Sathish, he was suspended later, but how do we still justify this behaviour?

