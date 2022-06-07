It goes without saying that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. But this viral video where a cop is shamelessly beating a delivery agent proves otherwise.

The video was shared by a local Twitter page, We Love Covai, and it has created outrage on the internet.

As per reports, The incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city, where the cop slaps the Swiggy agent and snatches his phone, and walks off. The cop, identified as Sathishkumar, is a grade-II constable with the Singanallur police station.

The food delivery agent, Mohanasundaram reportedly, said he was waiting near the Fun Mall junction when a school bus hit a woman. After the driver attempted to flee from the spot, Mohanasundaram tried to stop him, which created a brief traffic jam.

"This happened yesterday evening at the fun mall signal and there was a slight traffic block due to this delivery boy and all of a sudden this Cop Started beating up the Delivery person "

. #welovecovai

.

👉 IG : FB :TW @WELOVECOVAI

.#coimbatore #delivery #deliveryboy #traffic pic.twitter.com/OBEwmghc1R — We Love Covai ❤️ (@welovecovai) June 4, 2022

People on Twitter are exasperated for all the right reasons, and here's what they have to say:



How he can snatch his phone.. Who gave the rights to him? — Mác (@DELTAMC11) June 6, 2022

Police behaviours are getting out of law n extremely vulnerable.serious enforcements needed to save the common man.arogency in the name of duty not acceptable pls reform this — Babo R E (@BaboRE10) June 5, 2022

Suspend immediately — Babu Seshi (@ksasidhsr) June 5, 2022

is only a transfer the punishment for an assault? — Noel & Ana (@LTAEAAAOLS) June 5, 2022

It is a case of assault. Transfer is not sufficient. — Harish Murali (@harishmurali_s) June 5, 2022

Teach citizens right of self defence and live life with dignity , maar kha raha hai — Sameer Madhok (@Madhok_14) June 5, 2022

Fast inquiry and action — Pravin Lokhande (@PravinL90037788) June 5, 2022

Need to suspend immediately — Kishore Tendulkar (@imrameshyadav) June 5, 2022

Without hurting some one we can resolve the problems why unnecessary should create all the nonsense — NITHIN (@NITHINUJWAL) June 6, 2022

Suspension is best solution! — Shekhar Gadewar (@ShekharGadewar) June 5, 2022

Please suspend the constable. May be bus related to CM. The rule is same for all.. — Ch S Ramanujam (@csrjam) June 6, 2022

Though the police registered a case on Mohanasundaram’s complaint and arrested Sathish, he was suspended later, but how do we still justify this behaviour?

Read more: He Was Delivering Food On A Cycle In 42°C Heat. Twitter Assembled To Buy Him A Bike.