The world is still struggling to fight the deadly coronavirus that has already claimed over 2,800 lives worldwide and infected more than 83,000 people globally.

Two cases have also been confirmed in Delhi and Telangana in India.

While medical authorities are working around the clock to contain the outbreak there are still things we can do as individuals to prevent ourselves from contracting this deadly virus.

You should know that viral infections spread via droplets from coughs and sneezes so essentially, washing your hands properly is the first step to prevention.

And, in order to remind all of us how we must wash our hands properly, WHO released a detailed step-by-step video that shows the entire process.

Here's the video. Watch it carefully.

Here's a pictorial representation of the steps that you need to follow:

This 11-step guide might look tiresome and long to you but, it's the least you can do for your own safety and health, right?

While some people may question that something as simple as washing hands can aid in containing an epidemic, a study conducted in 2019 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge proved this theory to be wrong. A researcher wrote:

Viruses may be transmitted through air, resulting in the contagion of airborne infections or through physical contact between individuals. The transmission is accelerated when dense populations are concentrated in confined spaces, like an airport, with a lack of good hygiene and efficient air ventilation.

The study concludes that if 60% air travelers would keep their hands clean, it could slow down the spread of the infection by almost 70%.

So, do take precautionary measures.