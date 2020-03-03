Two cases have also been confirmed in Delhi and Telangana in India.
While medical authorities are working around the clock to contain the outbreak there are still things we can do as individuals to prevent ourselves from contracting this deadly virus.
You should know that viral infections spread via droplets from coughs and sneezes so essentially, washing your hands properly is the first step to prevention.
And, in order to remind all of us how we must wash our hands properly, WHO released a detailed step-by-step video that shows the entire process.
Here's the video. Watch it carefully.
Here's a pictorial representation of the steps that you need to follow:
This 11-step guide might look tiresome and long to you but, it's the least you can do for your own safety and health, right?
Viruses may be transmitted through air, resulting in the contagion of airborne infections or through physical contact between individuals. The transmission is accelerated when dense populations are concentrated in confined spaces, like an airport, with a lack of good hygiene and efficient air ventilation.
So, do take precautionary measures.