There are 195 countries in the world and each of them are unique in their own way. While there are some countries that are still developing, there are other countries that are truly leading by example, all thanks to their revised, innovative policies.

Here is a list of all the countries who are leading by example and introducing policies that have/are really making a positive difference.

1. Scotland

In February 2020, Scotland became the first country in the world to pass a bill that gives all women access to free sanitary products.

On 28th April 2019, in a bid to combat global warming, Scotland became the first country in the world to declare a climate emergency.

In order to ensure young minds are aware of the needs of the LGBTQ community, in 2018, Scotland also became the first country in the world to introduce an LGBTQ inclusive syllabus in schools.

2. Bhutan

The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan is the only carbon-negative country in the world. With a population of around 750,000 people, Bhutan is believed to be one of the greenest countries in the world.

3. Finland

This year, Finland is all set to become the first country in the world to get rid of all traditional school subjects in order to introduce modernised learning techniques for students. They passed the law in 2017 but it will fully come into effect sometime this year.

This year, in February, Finland also became the first country in the world to introduce equal parental paid leave.

4. Italy

In 2019, Italy became the first country in the world to make climate change a compulsory subject in all schools. This bill came into effect this year in 2020.

5. Spain

Spain became the first country in the world, in 2013, to use wind power as its primary energy source. It was the first country to adopt a renewable energy as its main source of power.

6. Iceland

Iceland became the first country in the world to legalise equal pay at workplace in 2018. This means, all employees will get equal pay, irrespective of their gender.

7. Croatia

In 2016, Croatia became the world's first reading zone country meaning, readers can now log in anywhere in Croatia to access 100,000 books from around the globe.

8. Luxembourg

In February 2020, Luxembourg became the first country in the world to make public transport free in the country.