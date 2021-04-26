The Covid-19 situation in our country is grim. There is an oxygen crisis, shortage of ICU beds, ventilators etc.

Keeping the current situation in mind, many countries have extended a helping hand to deal with the rising Covid cases.

1. Australia

The Australian government is in talks with the Indian government and is trying to assist in any way possible. They are considering sending oxygen and ventilators to India.

'India is literally gasping': Australia considering sending oxygen, ventilators to help India's struggling medical system https://t.co/RzVA2gh8J9 — ABC News (@abcnews) April 26, 2021

2. China

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Beijing is “ready to provide support and help according to India’s need.” They are currently in talks with Indian health officials.

China offers to help India tackle Covid-19 outbreak after US vaccine snub https://t.co/diueuHgJVP — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) April 24, 2021

3. Germany

The Defence Ministry is going to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany for use in military units tending to Covid-19 patients.

India to airlift 23 oxygen generation plants from Germany to meet demand



READ: https://t.co/DWtS7qb2dO pic.twitter.com/E4TFPzqNMP — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) April 23, 2021

4. France

France is sending medical oxygen to India to deal with the oxygen crisis in the country.

France to provide medical oxygen assistance to India to help combat COVID-19



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/ctzf67g51f pic.twitter.com/MnzRnUl0ou — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 25, 2021

5. Pakistan

Pakistan is sending medical equipment like ventilators, PPE kits, digital X-rays and other related items to India. A government spokesperson in a tweet said:

As a gesture of solidarity with the people of #India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID-19, #Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs and related items. 1/2@MEAIndia @PakinIndia — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 24, 2021

6. Saudi Arabia

The Saudi government sent 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India to deal with the oxygen crisis in the country.

Saudi Arabia is shipping 80 metric tonnes of liquid #oxygen to #India as the country is running low on supplies due to an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases.https://t.co/6JtjlXl12S — The Hindu (@the_hindu) April 25, 2021

7. Singapore

Amid oxygen crisis, Singapore donated four cryogenic oxygen tanks on 24th April. Apart from that, oxygen and ventilators are also being sent to India.

We stand with India in its fight against Covid-19. Through a bilateral and multi-agency effort, an @IAF_MCC transport plane picked up 4 cryogenic oxygen containers at @ChangiAirport in Singapore this morning. 🇸🇬🤝🇮🇳 @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @SpokespersonMoD @IndiainSingapor pic.twitter.com/mU59w1yAw6 — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) April 24, 2021

8. UK

As per reports , the UK has sent 140 ventilators and 495 oxygen generators to Delhi and will be giving additional aid in the coming weeks to deal with the health crisis. UK PM Boris Johnson said

We are determined to make sure that the UK does everything it can to support the international community in the global fight against pandemic.

#indianeedoxygen



US and UK lead global efforts to help India’s Covid crisis https://t.co/bLu5HMBG7j — Abrazos 👑 #EasyGain (@Abrazos4u) April 25, 2021

9. US

The US has also extended a helping hand to assist India during these difficult times. In fact, 318 oxygen concentrators have been sent from the US to Delhi. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said:

We are sending oxygen supplies, Covid-19 tests, drug treatments, and personal protective equipment.

318 Oxygen Concentrators arrive at Delhi airport from United States pic.twitter.com/eAR7R2bHpJ — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

10. Canada

Canada has reached out to India and has offered help in any way possible to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. Canada’s Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said:

We are ready with PPE (personal protective equipment) and ventilators and any items that might be useful for the Government of India.

"We will stand ready with PPE and ventilators and any items that might be useful for the government of India." Thanks @AnitaOakville .What India needs right now is O2. Is there any way🇨🇦can send O2 to India as people are dying because of no O2 in hospitals https://t.co/3iXOipz7i2 — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) April 24, 2021

