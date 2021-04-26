The Covid-19 situation in our country is grim. There is an oxygen crisis, shortage of ICU beds, ventilators etc. 

Keeping the current situation in mind, many countries have extended a helping hand to deal with the rising Covid cases. 

1. Australia

The Australian government is in talks with the Indian government and is trying to assist in any way possible. They are considering sending oxygen and ventilators to India. 

2. China

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Beijing is “ready to provide support and help according to India’s need.” They are currently in talks with Indian health officials.

3. Germany

The Defence Ministry is going to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany for use in military units tending to Covid-19 patients.

4. France 

France is sending medical oxygen to India to deal with the oxygen crisis in the country. 

5. Pakistan 

Pakistan is sending medical equipment like ventilators, PPE kits, digital X-rays and other related items to India. A government spokesperson in a tweet said: 

6. Saudi Arabia

The Saudi government sent 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India to deal with the oxygen crisis in the country. 

7. Singapore

Amid oxygen crisis, Singapore donated four cryogenic oxygen tanks on 24th April. Apart from that, oxygen and ventilators are also being sent to India. 

8. UK 

As per reports, the UK has sent 140 ventilators and 495 oxygen generators to Delhi and will be giving additional aid in the coming weeks to deal with the health crisis. UK PM Boris Johnson said:

We are determined to make sure that the UK does everything it can to support the international community in the global fight against pandemic.

9. US 

The US has also extended a helping hand to assist India during these difficult times. In fact, 318 oxygen concentrators have been sent from the US to Delhi. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said:

We are sending oxygen supplies, Covid-19 tests, drug treatments, and personal protective equipment.

10. Canada 

Canada has reached out to India and has offered help in any way possible to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. Canada’s Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said:

We are ready with PPE (personal protective equipment) and ventilators and any items that might be useful for the Government of India. 

Helping each other in times of crisis. 