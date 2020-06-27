The nation is outraged after a father-son duo, P Jayaraj and Bennix (Fenix) were brutally tortured and killed while in custody for violating lockdown norms over business hours of their mobile shop.



But as gruesome as it may seem, this is just the tip of the iceberg because police brutality is not new to the country.

From inserting a baton into the anus to thrashing ruthlessly, unless strict revisions in the laws are not implemented such disheartening incidents will keep on haunting humanity.

In the past few years, many such incidents have taken place resulting in torture, trauma and deaths. Trigger Warning: distressing information ahead reader discretion advised.

It is heartbreaking to see so many people suffer at the hands of police brutality.

