The Sundarbans is a cluster of low-lying islands in the Bay of Bengal, spread across India and Bangladesh, famous for its unique mangrove forests. But sadly, nothing is left anymore, ever since cyclone Amphan made its way to Bengal.

Trees have fallen, lands have become barren and crops have also been destroyed.

Apparently, the storm bought so much salt water spray from the sea that it even killed the trees it that survived its speed.

That's not all though. Even wildlife has been affected with the devastating affects of the cyclone as Sundarbans is known as a UNESCO world heritage site for rare and endangered species.

For those who don't know, the Sundarban forest reserve is home to 96 protected tigers and all their lives have been put in danger.

In an interview, Chandas Das a local resident said:

The Sundarbans is finished. Amphan has killed it. All our crops, even our trees have been destroyed. What will we do?

Livelihoods have been destroyed, houses have torn down, power systems have been dislocated and mobile networks have blacked out.

Even farmlands in the delta region have become useless since the storm got along with it huge amounts of sea water. So, for the next few years, no farmer will be able to grow their crops.

With this, more than 2 lakh farmers could be severely affected. In an interview with News18 , Sundarbans Affairs Minister Manturam Pakhira said:

Nearly 17,800 hectares of agricultural lands may have been damaged because of saline water from seas entering the farms.

He further added:

Our estimate suggests that nearly 1,08,000 farmers have been affected. This is going to be a black day in the history of Sundarbans.

Massive rescue and relief operations are still underway in this region.