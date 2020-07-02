Doctors and healthcare workers on the frontline have selflessly gone above and beyond their call of duty to be our saviours during the pandemic.

Hats off to the #COVIDWarriors, the realtime superheroes amid the crunching health crisis.



A big bow to the doctors & healthcare workers who're living away from their families & working tirelessly to flatten the #COVID19 curve. 🙏#HappyDoctorsDay2020 @drmonika_langeh pic.twitter.com/fmWpIR6zgC — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) July 1, 2020

As India celebrated national doctor's day yesterday by paying heartfelt tributes, Dr. Richa Negi took to Instagram to spread some positivity and take a few moments to celebrate the day with a lot of enthusiasm.

In the video, Dr. Negi can be seen dressed in protective gear from head-to-toe and grooving to the beats of Badshah's Garmi Song.

With a heartfelt post that instantly lifted our spirits, Dr. Negi did not only help boost the morale of healthcare professionals across the nation but also gave us a sense of hope and positivity during these times.

We won’t let the negativity of the situation get to us even while serving the patients in this GARMI-ful but oh so graceful outfit.

- Dr. Richa Negi

Shimmying to the beats of Haye Grami and majorly vibing and experiencing it, Dr. Negi described herself as a "Teletubby on a mission" who further encouraged people to be optimistic.

If we can stay positive through risking our lives, y'all can be a little positive too about this extended lockdown! Stay home peeps.



- Dr. Richa Negi

I think it is safe to say that we have officially found the coolest doctor on the internet! I mean I can't even imagine walking comfortably in these PPE suits, leave alone dancing!

Check out Dr. Negi's uplifting and fun-filled post here:

Netizens are lauding to the coolest doctor on the internet for the enthusiastic tribute to all her colleagues:

Thank you for your service and for always boosting our morale, doctors.