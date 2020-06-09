A couple of days, West Indian cricketer, Darren Sammy revealed that he was racially abused during his stint in India in the IPL.

Following up on that, Darren Sammy shared a video on his Instagram page earlier today, alleging racism within the Hyderabad Sunrisers team. In the video Sammy said:

I have played all over the world and I have been loved by many people, I have embraced all dressing rooms where I have played, so I was listening to Hasan Minhaj as to how some of the people in his culture view or describe black people.

He went on to say:

I said I was angry after listening to him describing a word they used to describe black people which he was saying is not in a good way, and instantly i remembered when I played for Sunrisers, I was being called the exact same word that was described as degrading to us black people.

He concluded the video with message, presumably directed to his former teammates.

I'm going to be texting you guys, and asking when you called me that word over and over again, to the point I was saying that's my name, did you all mean it in any shape or form as a degrading word to me.

After this, multiple Twitter users have shared Ishant Sharma's Instagram post from 2014, which referred to Sammy as 'kaluu'.

Here's a screenshot of the post.

You can check out Darren Sammy's Instagram post here: