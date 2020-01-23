From becoming Indian Navy's first woman pilot to leading an all-men contingent at the Army Day Parade, women are leaving no stone un-turned to break stereotypes.

This also goes to show that women can truly change the world and no task is too big, or impossible if we really put our determination into it.



In yet another example, two daughters of marginalized farmers did their parents proud by scoring over 99% in the JEE Main 2020.

Simran from Rohtak and Kajal from Fatehabad scored 99.47% and 99.31% respectively in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE, Mains) 2020, proving to us that nothing is impossible to achieve in life if you have the right mindset.

Both these girls belong to poor marginalized families but that didn't stop them from achieving their goals.

This proves that tough times in life are inevitable but, how you manage during those tough times, defines your spirit and strength.

Simran and Kajal didn't let their families poor financial condition or lack of proper infrastructure come in the way of achieving great heights and dreaming big.

Both of them were enrolled in the '‘Super-100 programme’ of the Haryana government and out of the 48 students enrolled under the programme, 46 successfully cleared the examination.

This is what Simran had to say about cracking the JEE Mains over a phone interview with the HT:

I wish to get into a good IIT and become a computer science engineer so I can support my family.

Kajal, on the other hand credited her success to the ‘Super 100 programme’ of the Haryana government which gives free coaching to underprivileged students. And, this is what she had to say:

I am thankful to the Haryana government and Naveen sir (head teacher of the programme) for providing us this unique coaching and giving us a chance to realise our dreams.

We hope thousand of parents and kids who are struggling to make ends meet in their life take inspiration from Kajal and Simran.



Where there is a will there is a way.

