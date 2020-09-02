Last week, India became the first country in the world to report over 80,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day and the growth rate of infections more than doubled.

And while staying home could be our best bet against the virus, this picture from a flight shows the opposite.

Forget staying at home, we are not even following basic social distancing. In this picture shared by a Reddit user, we can clearly see how passengers are standing close to each other, in a hurry to leave.

People were quick to comment how the privileged and rich are also not following rules.

The situation is really bad and the country is reopening almost everything. At this time, only social distancing etiquette can save us.