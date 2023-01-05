If your huddled-up body battles against itself every morning and you literally drag yourself to work, you’re not alone. Every Delhiite is currently facing a similar woe as the national capital is gripped under a severe cold wave with no sun and temperature dropping to 3 degrees Celsius.

Reportedly, we woke up today after navigating the coldest winter night of the season. The minimum temperature dropped to 3 degrees Celsius and even lower than 2.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road.

Here are some photos of the coldest Delhi winter morning that people and news outlets have shared on social media.

With safdarjung at 3 Deg Celcius and Lodhi Road at 2.8, Delhi records its lowest temperature of this winter@IMDWeather



Meanwhile very dense to dense fog likely to prevail over most parts of central india.#delhicold #delhiwinters #Delhi #WINTER pic.twitter.com/xbs1NvncU2 — Nikhil Lakhwani (@nikhil_lakhwani) January 5, 2023

A brutal cold wave swept Delhi on Thursday with the minimum temperature dropping to the season's lowest of three degrees Celsius. https://t.co/fH3pshNR98 — National Herald (@NH_India) January 5, 2023

Naruto refused to go for morning walk as soon as he checked Twitter and realised that it is the coldest morning of the season #delhifog #ColdWave #Delhi #WINTER #StrayDogs 2.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road 😬 pic.twitter.com/SxIOdPIUVf — Mamta Painuly Kale (@mamta_kale) January 5, 2023

People warm themselves near a bonfire during a cold winter morning in east #Delhi. Dense fog shrouds the national capital. #DelhiWinter



(Picture credit: TOI's Sanjeev Rastogi) pic.twitter.com/6Aeh18Zw9T — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 5, 2023

Fog Alert For Air Passengers, Trains Delayed As Cold Wave Grips Delhi https://t.co/tu0FC49MZq pic.twitter.com/B4Oymtu9Rr — NDTV News feed (@ndtvfeed) January 5, 2023

🚨 Coldest night of the winter so far in #Delhi, temperature drops to 2.8 degrees pic.twitter.com/Oh2g5ZTE77 — MegaNews Updates (@MegaNewsUpdates) January 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT The national capital recorded the season's lowest temperature at 2.8 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road area on Thursday morning, while Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. #allthattrending #Delhicold #ColdWave pic.twitter.com/RyxR0l3vHL — All that trending (@allthatrending) January 5, 2023

As a brutal cold wave swept the northern part of India, mercury in Delhi dropped to 3 degrees Celsius, on today morning.#Delhi #ColdWave #Winter



Read More at: https://t.co/ED7FURjuF8 — Outlook India (@Outlookindia) January 5, 2023

Waking up every morning is the true struggle. Here’s manifesting a warm winter sun’s embrace for us all!