If your huddled-up body battles against itself every morning and you literally drag yourself to work, you’re not alone. Every Delhiite is currently facing a similar woe as the national capital is gripped under a severe cold wave with no sun and temperature dropping to 3 degrees Celsius.
Reportedly, we woke up today after navigating the coldest winter night of the season. The minimum temperature dropped to 3 degrees Celsius and even lower than 2.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road.
Here are some photos of the coldest Delhi winter morning that people and news outlets have shared on social media.
Waking up every morning is the true struggle. Here’s manifesting a warm winter sun’s embrace for us all!
