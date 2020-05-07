With the slight relaxation of the national lockdown, there has been a slight increase in outdoor activity. And with the resumption of the sale of alcohol, liquor shops around the capital have seen an increase in crowds.

To ensure that social distancing is maintained, while also ensuring the availability of liquor, the Delhi Govt has launched an e-token system.

According to Times Now, the link where e-tokens for alcohol can be availed is www.qtoken.in, however at the time of publishing, the link was still inactive.