With the slight relaxation of the national lockdown, there has been a slight increase in outdoor activity. And with the resumption of the sale of alcohol, liquor shops around the capital have seen an increase in crowds.

Chhattisgarh: Social distancing norms being flouted as people in large numbers queue outside a liquor shop in Rajnandgaon. The state govt has allowed liquor shops to open in the state from today except for the containment zones. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/GfTzQP86Ip — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

To ensure that social distancing is maintained, while also ensuring the availability of liquor, the Delhi Govt has launched an e-token system.

Delhi Government has launched an e-token system (demo token in pic) for the sale of liquor in the national capital. This decision has been taken in view of crowding at liquor shops so that social distancing can be maintained. A web link has been issued for the same: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/rqgzQ5bfEg — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

According to Times Now, the link where e-tokens for alcohol can be availed is www.qtoken.in, however at the time of publishing, the link was still inactive.