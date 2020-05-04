The nationwide lockdown in India has transitioned to a staggered opening of services in non-containment zones. 

As per the relaxation allowed by the MHA, liquor shops have been allowed to open from May 04, but with only five customers allowed in the shops at one time. 

While only five customers may be allowed inside the shops, the lines outside of them paint a different picture altogether: 

It is important to remember that social distancing should always remain 'high' on our priority list, till the pandemic ends. 