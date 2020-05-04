The nationwide lockdown in India has transitioned to a staggered opening of services in non-containment zones.

As per the relaxation allowed by the MHA, liquor shops have been allowed to open from May 04, but with only five customers allowed in the shops at one time.

JUST IN: Liquor shops can open in green zones after May 3. And liquor shops in red zones can open if they don't fall in containment pockets. Vendors must ensure social distancing and not more than 5 customers at a time in shop. 🥃🥃 #LockdownExtension — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 1, 2020

While only five customers may be allowed inside the shops, the lines outside of them paint a different picture altogether:

Chhattisgarh: Social distancing norms being flouted as people in large numbers queue outside a liquor shop in Rajnandgaon. The state govt has allowed liquor shops to open in the state from today except for the containment zones. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/GfTzQP86Ip — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Queue outside a liquor store at Cunningham road in Bengaluru #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/OapEJ8yP5T — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) May 4, 2020

And.... The liquor stores are open. This line at 9 45 AM stretches around the block. Cartons being carried off! Welcome back #delhi #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/a0r48yOhXE — Ram Joshi (@RamJos) May 4, 2020

Long queue outside a liquor store in Worli, Mumbai.

(Video : Nirmal Harindran) pic.twitter.com/WTSkWBl2Tt — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) May 4, 2020

This is the state nearly in evry liquor store i took a tour ko mangalore city this morning even the smallest liquor store has 15-20 ppl in queue pic.twitter.com/xuz9LW8Qfg — Nripesh Nepal (@DemonNripesh) May 4, 2020

Queue outside a liquor store in Krishna Nagar. Social distancing goes for a toss towards the end. #COVID19Lockdown #DelhiFightsCorona @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/hiApNVz1nB — Sakshi Chand (@sakshichand8TOI) May 4, 2020

The queue outside the neighbourhood liquor store this morning. No prizes for guessing what people missed the most during the #lockdown pic.twitter.com/rmIc8IK7JJ — Priyanka Waghre (@PriyankaWaghre) May 4, 2020

That's the queue to the liquor store, and it hasn't even opened yet. #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/SDKVG1nYJh — Neville de Conceição (@nevillejude) May 4, 2020

Social distancing for a liquor store in Mysore!! Look at the queue!! pic.twitter.com/5oV17E37Z6 — Himaan (@Himaan9) May 4, 2020

Liquor store didn't even open & there was a queue of 32 people 😂😂. Looks like all the lost revenue will be earned in 1 day. pic.twitter.com/ph9vzpYsDI — V (@Dhichkyaaon) May 4, 2020

People queuing up outside liquor shops in Mangalore, after the state government allowed liquor stores to open in the state after 40 days.



Reportedly in some places in the district, people had begun queuing up in the night itself. pic.twitter.com/kUxLvJfFXQ — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) May 4, 2020

Scenes outside every other liquor store in #Bengaluru right now. This one in Koramangala 5th Block has a queue covering at least 500 m from the entrance. @IndianExpress @WeAreBangalore @tinucherian @iambhutia pic.twitter.com/a2Mo5uqtX9 — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 4, 2020

#MondayMotivation#CoronaUpdatesInIndia



India is fighting back against #coronovarius with all its might.



(Long queue at my neighbourhood liquor store in Bengaluru) pic.twitter.com/irLdV81rkS — Chandrashekar Bhat (@ChandrashekarB8) May 4, 2020

Standalone Liquor shops to open today. Queues start from 7 am #Bengaluru 🍺🍷 pic.twitter.com/ThLHjtVIgH — BG Mahesh (@bgmahesh) May 4, 2020

Liquor sale started at 9 AM, to continue till 7 PM.

Not much rush. Social distancing maintained.

Abundant Stock available and no limit in buying.

Dakshin Kannada is in Orange Zone and this Wine shop in Mangalore is in the buffer zone (within 5 Km radius of a Containment area). pic.twitter.com/p00btBLO7W — Gautam Biswas (@igautambiswas) May 4, 2020

Queue at a liquor shop in Bangalore on a #MondayMorning

Incredible India pic.twitter.com/XOerfOXmvb — Devlina Ganguly (@AarKiBolboBolo) May 4, 2020

People queued up at a wine shop in Bangalore #liquor #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/nodrnCD873 — Rishabh Thakur (@rishabhthakur) May 4, 2020

It is important to remember that social distancing should always remain 'high' on our priority list, till the pandemic ends.