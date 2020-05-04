The nationwide lockdown in India has transitioned to a staggered opening of services in non-containment zones.
As per the relaxation allowed by the MHA, liquor shops have been allowed to open from May 04, but with only five customers allowed in the shops at one time.
JUST IN: Liquor shops can open in green zones after May 3. And liquor shops in red zones can open if they don't fall in containment pockets. Vendors must ensure social distancing and not more than 5 customers at a time in shop. 🥃🥃 #LockdownExtension— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 1, 2020
While only five customers may be allowed inside the shops, the lines outside of them paint a different picture altogether:
Chhattisgarh: Social distancing norms being flouted as people in large numbers queue outside a liquor shop in Rajnandgaon. The state govt has allowed liquor shops to open in the state from today except for the containment zones. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/GfTzQP86Ip— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020
Queue outside a liquor store at Cunningham road in Bengaluru #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/OapEJ8yP5T— Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) May 4, 2020
And.... The liquor stores are open. This line at 9 45 AM stretches around the block. Cartons being carried off! Welcome back #delhi #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/a0r48yOhXE— Ram Joshi (@RamJos) May 4, 2020
Follow the queue and it will lead you to the liquor store, is the line in #Bengaluru. Liquor sales resume after 40 days #Lockdown.@NewIndianXpress @XpressBengaluru @santwana99 @CMofKarnataka @RAshokaBJP @deepolice12 @BBMPCOMM @ExcisePolice pic.twitter.com/nfRQNWhJ62
Long queue outside a liquor store in Worli, Mumbai.— Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) May 4, 2020
(Video : Nirmal Harindran) pic.twitter.com/WTSkWBl2Tt
This is the state nearly in evry liquor store i took a tour ko mangalore city this morning even the smallest liquor store has 15-20 ppl in queue pic.twitter.com/xuz9LW8Qfg— Nripesh Nepal (@DemonNripesh) May 4, 2020
Queue outside a liquor store in Krishna Nagar. Social distancing goes for a toss towards the end. #COVID19Lockdown #DelhiFightsCorona @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/hiApNVz1nB— Sakshi Chand (@sakshichand8TOI) May 4, 2020
Almost felt like an international cricket match. Long queue, good people. Don't forget to carry cash. Bangalore liquor store/shops are open.#Bangaloreliquor #Lockdown3 #WineShop #wineshops pic.twitter.com/rQP4PXFXIQ— Sayantan Bhattacharjee (@Sayantan90s) May 4, 2020
The queue outside the neighbourhood liquor store this morning. No prizes for guessing what people missed the most during the #lockdown pic.twitter.com/rmIc8IK7JJ— Priyanka Waghre (@PriyankaWaghre) May 4, 2020
Outside a liquor shop in Delhi. Reports @mukeshmukeshs pic.twitter.com/hWWGnHFs54— Sanket संकेत (@sanket) May 4, 2020
That's the queue to the liquor store, and it hasn't even opened yet. #bangaloretraffic pic.twitter.com/SDKVG1nYJh— Neville de Conceição (@nevillejude) May 4, 2020
Social distancing for a liquor store in Mysore!! Look at the queue!! pic.twitter.com/5oV17E37Z6— Himaan (@Himaan9) May 4, 2020
Liquor store didn't even open & there was a queue of 32 people 😂😂. Looks like all the lost revenue will be earned in 1 day. pic.twitter.com/ph9vzpYsDI— V (@Dhichkyaaon) May 4, 2020
People queuing up outside liquor shops in Mangalore, after the state government allowed liquor stores to open in the state after 40 days.— Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) May 4, 2020
Reportedly in some places in the district, people had begun queuing up in the night itself. pic.twitter.com/kUxLvJfFXQ
Scenes outside every other liquor store in #Bengaluru right now. This one in Koramangala 5th Block has a queue covering at least 500 m from the entrance. @IndianExpress @WeAreBangalore @tinucherian @iambhutia pic.twitter.com/a2Mo5uqtX9— Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 4, 2020
India is fighting back against #coronovarius with all its might.
(Long queue at my neighbourhood liquor store in Bengaluru) pic.twitter.com/irLdV81rkS
Queue outside a liquor store in Central Bangalore #Bangalore #lockdown pic.twitter.com/x6dHZnGkm1— Shashank Sharma (@shashanksharma) May 4, 2020
Standalone Liquor shops to open today. Queues start from 7 am #Bengaluru 🍺🍷 pic.twitter.com/ThLHjtVIgH— BG Mahesh (@bgmahesh) May 4, 2020
Liquor sale started at 9 AM, to continue till 7 PM.— Gautam Biswas (@igautambiswas) May 4, 2020
Not much rush. Social distancing maintained.
Abundant Stock available and no limit in buying.
Dakshin Kannada is in Orange Zone and this Wine shop in Mangalore is in the buffer zone (within 5 Km radius of a Containment area). pic.twitter.com/p00btBLO7W
Queue at a liquor shop in Bangalore on a #MondayMorning— Devlina Ganguly (@AarKiBolboBolo) May 4, 2020
Incredible India pic.twitter.com/XOerfOXmvb
People queued up at a wine shop in Bangalore #liquor #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/nodrnCD873— Rishabh Thakur (@rishabhthakur) May 4, 2020
It is important to remember that social distancing should always remain 'high' on our priority list, till the pandemic ends.