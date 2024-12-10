When life gives Delhi severe AQI, some luxury hotels decided to bottle it, filter it, and sell it. That’s right, clean air is officially a premium service now. In the wake of post-Diwali pollution, when stepping outside feels like a one-way ticket to a smoky sauna, some of Delhi’s five-star hotels have turned this disaster into a business opportunity. And the internet has plenty to say about it.

In November, Delhi’s air quality took a nosedive, earning the dubious title of “worst in the world.” With AQI readings in the severe range, breathing unfiltered air became a hazard. Enter hotels like The Oberoi and Taj Palace, who introduced “clean air rooms” fitted with advanced filtration systems. These rooms reportedly have air quality indices as low as 2.4 (yes, you read that right), compared to the city’s AQI of 397.

Hotel selling clean air as a service pic.twitter.com/YUwn3PrNsh — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) December 5, 2024

Even American billionaire Bryan Johnson jumped in on the discourse, sharing a photo of The Oberoi’s signboard boasting about its ultra-clean air. His cheeky caption? “The hotel is selling clean air as a service.” Similarly, another viral post showed Taj Palace advertising a luxurious AQI of 58 in their rooms. And while this may sound absurd to some, others see it as an elite necessity in a city choking on its own fumes.

Social Media’s Hot Take

Netizens, as expected, had opinions. While some praised the hotels for innovation, others pointed out the stark inequality in making clean air a luxury commodity. One user quipped, “This is like selling water in a flood,” while another sighed, “We’re living in Black Mirror, aren’t we?” The larger question hanging in the polluted air? When did clean, breathable air become a privilege instead of a basic human right?

In most of the world you go outside for fresh air—in India you go inside. — Alex Tabarrok (@ATabarrok) December 5, 2024

what (if anything) are they doing for gaseous pollutants like NO2, SO2, CO? an N95 won’t help with these, nor will the vast majority of air purifier filters — jj ⚙️🌳🔭🔬 (@murchiston) December 5, 2024

As debates rage on social media, one thing is clear, Delhi’s pollution crisis isn’t just a health concern anymore; it’s a booming business model.

So, the next time you book a stay in the capital, don’t forget to ask about the AQI. After all, it’s not just the thread count of the sheets that matters anymore, clean air is the real luxury flex.