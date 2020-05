If you're a Delhiite who's wondering if the liquor shops in your vicinity have been re-opened during the lockdown, check out this list before stepping out of your house for a liquor run:

1. ANAND PARVAT; GALI NO. 4, 31/2 ANAND PAVAT INDL. AREA, NEW DELHI

2. ASAF ALI ROAD; SHOP NO. 1/5-B, NEW DELHI

3. AZADPUR, LUSA TOWER; SHOP NO.S-1/2, GROUND FLOOR, LUSA TOWER, A-2/3, NANI WALA BAGH, AZADPUR, DELHI

4. AZAD PUR SABZI MANDI; 10, RAJINDER JAIN TOWER, AZAD PUR SUBZI MANDI, NEW DELHI

5. BHAGAT SINGH MARKET ; 15-BHAGAT SINGH MARKET, GOLE MARKET, NEW DELHI

6. BHIKAJI CAMA PLACE; SU-19, BHIKAJI CAMA BHAWAN, B.C. PLACE

7. D.B.G. ROAD; SHOP NO. 780, DESH BANDHU GUPTA ROAD, NEW DELHI

8. DARYA GANJ; 3582, DARYA GANJ, NETAJI SUBHASH MARG, DELHI

9. DEEP CINEMA SHOP; NO.25, G.F. DEEP CINEMA COMPLEX, ASHOK VIHAR, DELHI

10. DEFENCE COLONY; 152 & 154, DDA SHOPPING CENTRE, DEFENCE COLONY, NEW DELHI

11. DR. MUKHERJEE NAGAR; SHOP NO. 1, BHANDARI HOUSE COMMERCIAL COMPLEX, DR. MUKHERJEE NAGAR, DELHI

12. DWARKA, SECTOR-4; SHOP NO.G-7 AND G-8, COMMERCIAL PLOT NO.3, LSC-1, SECTOR-4, DWARKA, NEW DELHI

13. DWARKA, SECTOR-7; SHOP NO.G-1 AND G-II, STAR CITY MALL, VARDHMAN PLAZA, LSCIII, SECTOR-7, DWARKA

14. DWARKA, SECTOR-19; SHOP NO.G-21 AND G-22, VARDHMAN CROWN MALL, PLOT NO.2, LSC, SECTOR-19, DWARKA

15. GHAROLI A-866, GHAROULI, MAYUR VIHAR, PHASE-III, NEW DELHI

16. GOKUL PURI; SHOP NO. 1, NEAR KUNDAN LAL FILLINGS STATION, GOKULPURI, DELHI (G-21A), LONI ROAD, DELHI.-94

17. GULABI BAGH; GARAGE NO.60, GULABI BAGH, DELHI

18. HAUZ KHAS; E-52, HAUS KHAS, MAIN MARKET, NEW DELHI

19. INDRA PARK; RZ-15,PALAM ROAD, INDRA PARK, NEW DELHI

20. JAHANGIR PURI; A1/88,89 & 100, JAHANGIR PURI, DELHI

21. JAIL ROAD; 2, SHIV NAGAR, JAIL ROAD, NEW DELHI

22. JANAK PURI, CHOTI SABZI MANDI; SHOP NO. 21/14 & 21/15, CSM, DDA MARKET, JANAK PURI, NEW DLEHI

23. JANAK PURI; JAINA TOWER SHOP NO. G-15A & G-16, PLOT NO.B-4, A-1 BLOCK, LSC, TC JAINA TOWER-III, JANAK PURI, NEW DELHI

24. JANAK PURI, RAJENDRAS SUNEHARI BHAWAN; SHOP NO. RSB-1134 & RSB-1135, RAJENDRAS SUNEHARI BHAWAN, PLOT NO.6, LSC, BLOCK C-1, JANAK PURI, NEW DELHI

25. JHEEL 33-34; JHEEL CHOWK, OPP. BUS STAND, DELHI

26. KALKA JI 10; MINI CENTRE MARKET, DDA SHOPPING CENTRE, KALKAJI, NEW DELHI

27. KALYAN PURI COMMUNITY WORK CENTRE; KALAYANPURI, OPP. POLICE STATION, DELHI

28. KARAWAL NAGAR; 18/2, MAHALUMNI VIHAR, KARAWAL NAGAR, DELHI, SHIV VIHAR, PULIA, DELHI

29. KARAMPURA 20; DDA SHOPPING CENTER, KARAMPURA, NEW DELHI

30. KARKARDOOMA; SHOP No. G-8, ASHISH CORPORATETOWER, COMMUNITY CENTRE, KARKARDOOMA, DELHI

31. KAROL BAGH (MCD); 101, SARAWATI MARG, KAROL BAGH (MCD), NEW DELHI

32. KASHMERE GATE (JP); 1378, KASHMERE GATE, DELHI. (J P), DELHI

33. KASHMERI GATE (JIL); 1668, LOTHIIAN ROAD, KASHMERE GATE, DELHI

34. KHANNA MARKET TIS HAZARI; SHOP NO. 30, KHANNA MKT., TIZ HAZARI, DELHI-54

35. KHANNA MARKET, LODHI ROAD; SHOP NO.31, KHANNA MARKET, LODHI ROAD, NEW DELHI-110003

36. KHICHRIPUR B-49, MAIN ROAD, KHICHRIPUR, DELHI

37. KINGSWAY CAMP MALL ROAD; SHOP NO.47, MALL ROAD, KINGWAY CAMP,GTB NAGAR, DELHI

38. KOTLA MUBARAK PUR; A/188, MCD NO.801/3, SUKHDEV MARKET, KOTLA MUBARAKPUR, NEW DELHI

39. KRISHNA NAGAR(J); KJ-14, KRISHANA NAGAR, DELHI

40. LADO SARAI; SHOP NO. 8, DDA MARKET, (CSC), LADO SARAI, NEW DELHI

41. MAHAVIR ENCLAVE ANUPAM PLAZA;SHOP NO-5-6-7, LSC NASIR PUR, DELHI

42. MALKA GANJ; SHOP NO. 16, MALKA GANJ, NEW DELHI

43. MANDOLI KHASRA; NO 24/1,2,3 VILLMANDOLI, SEWA DHAM MARG, NEAR BUS STAND, SHAHDARA, DELHI

44. MASJID MOTH; SHOP NO. E-7 & 8, MASJID MOTH, NEW DELHI

45. MAYAPURI(J); SHOP NO-11, SHOPPING CENTERII, MAYA PURI PH-1, NEW DELHI

46. M-BLOCK; SHOP NO.M-46, CONNAUGHT CIRCUS, NEW DELHI-110001

47. MOTI NAGAR (J); 41, MOTI NAGAR, NEW DELHI

48. MUKARBA CHOWK; SHOP NO. 18, EKTA SHOPPING COMPLEX, DDA COMMERCIAL COMPLEX, OPP. GTK, DTC BUS DEPOT, MUKERBA CHOWK, GT KARNAL ROAD, DELHI

49. NAJAFGARH PLOT; NO-10, BABA HARI DAS, MARG, NAJAFGARH, DELHI-43

50. NAND NAGARI; PUNARVAS PLOT NO. 7 & 8, PUNARVAS BAZAR, NAND NAGARI, DELHI

51. NARELA; SHOP NO. 53-54, FC-IV, NARELA INDUSTRIAL PARK, DELHI

52. NASIRPUR; RZ-F 2/100, NASIRPUR VILLAGE, DELHI

53. N-BLOCK; N-36, BOMBAY LIFE BUILDING, CON. PLACE, NEW DELHI

54. NEHRU PLACE; NO. 2 DDA SHOPPING COMPLEX, NEHRU PLACE, NEW DELHI

55. NEW FRIENDS COLONY; 19, COMMUNITY CENTRE, NEW FRIENDS COLONY, NEW DELHI

56. NEW MAHAVIR NAGAR; WZ-8, NEW MAHAVIR NAGAR, OPP. JANAKPURI, NEW DELHI

57. NEW MARKET LIBERTY; 7717, NEW MARKET KAROL BAGH, NEAR LIBERY CINEMA, NEW DELHI

58. NEW ROHTAK RAOD; A-85, S.P MUKERJI MARKET, NEW ROHTAK ROAD, NEW DELHI

59. NEW USMANPUR; PLOT NO. 74, POLE NO. 201, NEW USMANPUR, SEELAMPUR, DELHI–53

60. NIMRI COLONY; SHOP NO. C-4, SHOPPING CENTRE, NIMRI COLONY, DELHI-110052

61. OKHLA; L-2 OKHLA DSIIDC COMPLEX, PH-2, SCHEME-3 N. DELHI

62. OLD RAJENDER NAGAR; 35, OLD RAJENDER NAGAR MARKET, NEW DELHI

63.OLD SEEMA PURI; SHOP NOS. 183, 184, 185, 186, (ONE UNIT), DDA INDRA MARKET, NEAR BUS STAND, OLD SEEMA PURI, DELHI-110095

64. PANCHSHEL PARK ;SHOP NO. 27, PANCHSHEEL PARK, NEW DELHI 65. PASCHIM PURI SHOP NO. 60-61, BG-8, PASCHIM PURI, DELHI

65. PASCHIM PURI; SHOP NO. 60-61, BG-8, PASCHIM PURI, DELHI

66. PASCHIM VIHAR; SHOP NO. 19, GH 5 & 7, SITE NO.1, PASCHIM VIHAR, N. DELHI

67. PITAM PURA APRA PLAZA;SHOP NO. 9A (OLD NO.LG 11A, 12A, 13A, 14A), APRA PLAZA, DDA COMPLEX, PLOT NO.28 & 29, RANI BAGH CHOWK, PITAM PURA, DELHI-110034

68. PRAHALAD PUR TIKERI KALAN; SHOP NO-1-2-3, KHASRA NO-53/3/2, & 53/8 (NEAR SHIV DHARM KANTA), PRAHALD PUR, DELHI

69. PRASHANT VIHAR; SHOP NO. G-2 AND REAR PORTION OF G-5, CITI CHAMBER, LSC, D-BLOCK, PRASHANT VIHAR, DELHI-110085

70. PUNJABI BAGH (CENTRAL MARKET); SHOP NO. 19, CENTRAL MARKET WEST AVENUE, SECTOR –2, PUNJABI BAGH, NEW DELHI

71. QUTAB ROAD; SHOP NO. 52, RAILWAY MARKET, QUTAB ROAD, DELHI

72. RAJENDRA PLACE (SHAWLAS); GF-43 & 44, RAJENDERA PLACE, DDA CONVENIENT SHOPPING CENTRE, NEW DELHI

73. RANI BAGH (J); 111 & 112, RAJIV GANDHI MARKET, RANI BAGH, SHAKURPUR, DELHI

74. REGAL BUILDING; B-74, REGAL BUILDING, CONN. PLACE, NEW DELHI

75. ROHINI NAHAR PUR; 22-29, KRISHNA MKT, ROHINI, NAHARPUR, SECTOR-7, DELHI

76. ROHINI SECTOR20; SHOP NO. 3,35, MM SHOPPING, PLAZA, SECTOR-20, ROHINI, NEW DELHI

77. S.P. THALLA (AJUDH); K-429/135, SARAI PIPAL THALA, ADARSH NAGAR, DELHI

78. SAKET; J-12, DDA SHOPPING COMPLEX, SAKET, NEW DELHI

79. SAMAYPUR BADLI; SHOP NO. 1 & 2, DEVA MARKET, BAWANA ROAD, SAMAYPUR BADLI, DELHI-110042

80. SAINI ENCLAVE; SHOP NO. 7 & 8, SAGAR CHAMBER, PLOT NO.16, SAINI ENCLAVE, DELHI-92

81. SANT NAGAR (BURARI); SHOP NO. 3, KHASRA NO. 329, SANT NAGAR, BURARI, DELHI

82. SAROJINI NAGAR; SHOP NO. 37, DLF SOUTH SQUARE, SAROJINI NAGAR, NEW DELHI

83. SARVAPRIYA VIHAR; SHOP NO. 2, SARVAPRIYA VIHAR, NEW DELHI

84. SEWA NAGAR; SHOP NO. 26, SEVA NAGAR, TYAG RAJ MKT., KOTLA, MUBARAKPUR, NEW DELHI

85. SHAHDARA; G.T. ROAD SHOP NO. 1, UP BORDER, NEAR SHYAM PRAKASH PETROL PUMP, DILSHAD GARDEN, SHAHDARA, DELHI-110095

86. SHASTRI PARK; UNIT NO. 7, LGF, CSC, DDA COMPLEX, SHASTRI PARK DELHI

87. SHEIKH SARAI(JP); SHOP NO. 42, DDA LOCAL MARKETING CENTRE, SEIKH SARAI, PH-II, NEW DELHI

88. SHIV PURI ;SHOP NO. 15, PATPARGANJ ROAD, SHIVPURI, NEW DELHI

89. SOUTH PATEL NAGAR; 10- SOUTH PATEL NAGAR, NEW DELHI

90. TRILOK PURI; COMMUNITY WORK CENTER, TRILOKPURI, DELHI

91. TRIVENI MARKET; G-3, TRIVENI MARKET SHEIKH SARAI, PH-I, NEW DELHI

92. UPADHAYA; BLOCK U-60, UPADHAY BLOCK, SHAKARPUR, DELHI

93. UTTAM NAGAR; WZ-189-A , UTTAM NAGAR, DELHI

94. VASANT KUNJ; SHOP NO. 8 & 9, PKT B-3, DDA MKT, VASANT KUNJ, NEW DELHI

95. VASANT KUNJ PROMENADE MALL; SHOP NO. 223, PLOT NO. 3, DLF PROMENADE, VASANT KUNJ MALL, VASANT KUNJ, NEW DELHI

96. VIKAS PURI; SHOP NO. 3,4,5,6, GROUND FLOOR, BHARTI CHAMBER, COMMUNITY CENTRE, G-BLOCK, VIKAS PURI, NEW DELHI

97. WAZIRPUR; C-2/2, WAZIRPUR INDUSTRIAL AREA, WAZIRPUR, DELHI

98. VASANT LOK; VASANT VIHAR SHOP NO. 14-B, VASANT LOK, DDA COMMERCIAL COMPLEX, NEW DELHI

Please ensure that you take proper precautions and maintain social-distancing while you're on your liquor run.

Please note that to avoid long queues, you can apply for an e-token, fill in your details and wait for your e-token to be issued and sent to your phone number.

Delhi Government has launched an e-token system (demo token in pic) for the sale of liquor in the national capital. This decision has been taken in view of crowding at liquor shops so that social distancing can be maintained. A web link has been issued for the same: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/rqgzQ5bfEg — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Disclaimer: ScoopWhoop in no way encourages or promotes the consumption of alcohol. Excessive drinking is injurious to health.