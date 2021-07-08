Remember the kid who was recently seen urging tourists in Dharamshala to wear masks? Yeah, the one whose video went viral as tourists mindlessly flocked to hill stations in large numbers.

While people in the video were seen smiling and ignoring at his requests, the kid received a lot of appreciation on social media.

This little kid was seen on the streets of Dharamshala, asking people to wear mask



See the reaction of the crowd



He himself doesn’t even have shoes pic.twitter.com/ZR9sywGXlN — Pradeep Sangwan (@iPradeepSangwan) July 6, 2021

Doesn't the people walking through does have sense? You are the people who are a sin to society.

A small kid should ask you to wear mask? Don't they have social responsibility? https://t.co/GPjjhxRY39 — True nationalist🇮🇳 (@True_natlist) July 6, 2021

The little 'corona warrior' has now been made a mascot for coronavirus protocols by the local police. The police also honoured Amit and presented him with a pahari cap, snacks and an energy drink.

The kid's name is Amit and he is 5 years old. He apparently sells balloons in Dharamshala to support his family income.

After he was seen barefoot in the video, good samaritans have stepped forward to help him in cash and kind.

People are happy that the local police also took note of him and made him a mascot and they hope that the kid won't have to sell balloons anymore to earn a living.

Finally something nice happend https://t.co/zmgq19ggWI — Ashutosh (@ucalledashu) July 8, 2021

He is the difference between educated and literate ✔️ https://t.co/d0Pn0lGT8D — Loki (@loki_bhatt) July 8, 2021

What cops should have been doing , this kid was doing. Lol ! https://t.co/EcJepsAapX — Mariner Capt.Sanjay 🇮🇳 (@sharsanj) July 8, 2021

💕💕💕👍👍👍💐💐💐

The true little champ. — 3 पेग डाउन (@JainVisphotak) July 8, 2021

Let's try and help him however we can.