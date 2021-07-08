Remember the kid who was recently seen urging tourists in Dharamshala to wear masks? Yeah, the one whose video went viral as tourists mindlessly flocked to hill stations in large numbers.

While people in the video were seen smiling and ignoring at his requests, the kid received a lot of appreciation on social media.

The little 'corona warrior' has now been made a mascot for coronavirus protocols by the local police. The police also honoured Amit and presented him with a pahari cap, snacks and an energy drink.

Source: HT

The kid's name is Amit and he is 5 years old. He apparently sells balloons in Dharamshala to support his family income.

After he was seen barefoot in the video, good samaritans have stepped forward to help him in cash and kind.

People are happy that the local police also took note of him and made him a mascot and they hope that the kid won't have to sell balloons anymore to earn a living.

Let's try and help him however we can.