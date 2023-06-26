Have you ever played Candy Crush? If yes, then this is for you. While some of you might call the game boring but it is one of the most popular games that we have. The puzzle game in which users have to match candies by swapping them is, once again, all over the Internet—all thanks to legendary cricketer MS Dhoni.

Source: PrimoGIF

So, Dhoni, who won the IPL trophy in the recently-held tournament, was travelling on an economy flight on Sunday. Surprisingly, the CSK captain was found playing Candy Crush during his journey. And guess what? Dhoni made the game trend big time on Twitter after his video went viral.

The clip posted by @thecricketgully shows an air hostess bringing a tray of chocolates and other treats towards MS Dhoni and offering them to him. The CSK captain picks up a packet of Omani dates and keeps it with him. Interestingly, we can also see his tablet, which has the Candy Crush game open on it.

Source: Twitter

Captain Cool also gets a note along with the treats. Then, Dhoni can be seen having a brief chat with her. Later, he returns the tray to the air hostess.

Source: Twitter

Watch the video here:

MS Dhoni still plays Candy Crush. 😍



📹 (Nitika0911 / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/RPKCeLrl6x — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) June 25, 2023

Dhoni’s viral video made Candy Crush trend on Twitter and reportedly, more than 3 million people downloaded the game after watching the clip. The parody Twitter account of the game called Candy Crush Saga Official (@teams_dream) claims that the application received 3.6 million new downloads in three hours.

Check out the tweet here:

Just In – We Got 3.6 Million New Downloads in just 3 hours.



Thanks to the Indian Cricket Legend @msdhoni . We are Trending In India Just Because Of You.



#Candycrush #MSDhoni𓃵



~ Team Candy Crush Saga pic.twitter.com/LkpY8smxzA — Candy Crush Saga Official (@teams_dream) June 25, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

Now I know how to stay calm like #MSDhoni. Use your phone/tab only to play games. https://t.co/WZQIYzg8Nz — HritikSingh (@hritiktwts) June 25, 2023

I am going to play my favorite bubble shooter shamelessly here on!! https://t.co/qeCAVU0F6V — listener (@vaniarun18) June 25, 2023

This guy never misses to amaze us! My role model for life 😁 https://t.co/nH9fiXSfwR — Dhaval Mehta🐦 (@DhavalMehtaa) June 25, 2023

Dhoni Kya brand hai bhai 😳 Candy Crush download hona shuru ho gaya aur no.1 trend pe bhi aagaya 🫡 #CandyCrushSaga https://t.co/ICfIYsOrQl — MSD (@kya_ukhaad_lega) June 25, 2023

Here are some more reactions:

MS Dhoni is so old fashioned



He is still playing candy crush



He is still inactive on social media



He is still farming



He is still winning trophies pic.twitter.com/Khv6vdAEXr — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 26, 2023

candy crush is the secret of dhoni's calmness. #MSDhoni𓃵 pic.twitter.com/f42raa7kn6 — Hitesh Malviya (@hmalviya9) June 25, 2023

Installing candy crush! 🕹️

If Mahi is playing this game then surely there will be something special in it. 🤞#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/MinjzsULVK — 🍁 (@Prisha__Kaur) June 25, 2023

Fans going to download Candy Crush, after that MS Dhoni video : pic.twitter.com/LXkJHG5bvT — Sia⋆ (@siappaa_) June 25, 2023

Candy Crush watching they are promoted by MS Dhoni free of cost :pic.twitter.com/ZgZo6rIU1p — Dyno 🕶 (@dyno_tweet) June 25, 2023

So, are you going to download the game too?