The guy in the building opposite me shouting 'fuck you corona' while smoking a cigarette and waving your lighter, you are a legend.— Anuvab Pal (@AnuvabPal) April 5, 2020
I don't want to ruin your night by saying it is a respiratory illness.
I clapped for 5 mins out of the 9 mins #justsaying— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) April 5, 2020
Me after seeing my neighbors bursting crackers.. pic.twitter.com/QW7l3KYJzN— Akram 👌🇮🇳 (@akramismm) April 5, 2020
arey patakhe kyon jala rahe ho? Corona ka byah hai kya!— camardard pnkj 🇮🇳 (@AskThePankazzzz) April 5, 2020
According to UNICEF, Coronavirus lost 90% of its eye sight due to the Diwali crackers.— Advaid (@Advaidism) April 5, 2020
Wat an idea Mudiji
Me between 9:00PM to 9:09PM#BoycottCandleDrama pic.twitter.com/AxmmkvIDHW— 𝐓𝐡𝐚[email protected]⭐𝐓𝟎𝐧¥ 🎭 (@Thala_Tony) April 5, 2020
Me to my neighbour who is still beating a thaali and bursting crackers... #9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/h4X94IDNiN— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) April 5, 2020
When it was supposed to be Diya but someone starts bursting crackers.— Rishav Mishra 🙇 (@theNormieGuy) April 5, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/8yCUG5bzJT
April 5, 2020
Bursting crackers that will cause pollution to fight a disease that causes respiratory problems. pic.twitter.com/3WEiDtCI3I— Seh Lenge Thoda (@Youteecrush) April 5, 2020
Diya ✔️— Basudev Tyagi (@basudev10tyagi) April 5, 2020
Flashlights ✔️
Crackers?
Turns out we are everything what we are not supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/BGBZtYb0zj
We're together— Priyamvada🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Priyamvada22S) April 5, 2020
We're united #DiwaliAgainstCorona #9MinutesForIndia #9Minute9baje#WeAreHereWithYou Modi ji 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/ZjvBNqHx8A
#9बजे9मिनट Task complete.— Gaitonde Bhau (@Guy_tonde_Bhau) April 5, 2020
I hope the society will accept me now. pic.twitter.com/9Q0HZ8IZzA
#BoycottCandleDrama— Hakikul Islam (@HakikulIslam4) April 5, 2020
We need food please stop drama pic.twitter.com/Yksyszgx2p
When you asked for burning candles but people start burning crackers— Prashant Singh🇮🇳 (@RanaSenger) April 5, 2020
Modiji --#9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/UMScjkeH1T
2 weeks of clean environment and calm gone in 9 minutes. #BoycottCandleDrama pic.twitter.com/CRM9YP4UPu— Najma Haleem (@HaleemNajma) April 5, 2020
Started singing Laxmiji ki aarti out of habit. #9बजे9मिनट— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 5, 2020
Well...maybe on diwali they'll surprise us again...and practice social distancing...🤦— Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 5, 2020
Doesn't it seem like we are a part of Bigg Boss Season 14 where the host and the Bigg Boss @narendramodi ji is giving us random tasks on Sundays.. like this Sunday's take is "Andheri Raat me Diya tere hath me"😂— Basudev Tyagi (@basudev10tyagi) April 3, 2020
#9बजे9मिनट— Kansara (@kansaratva) April 5, 2020
Be careful of electron surge. Stay away from sockets. pic.twitter.com/wIj9l3wWW6
In response to Prime Minister's call for lighting, people in India bursting firecrackers. Looks like second celebration of #Covid_19. Perhaps, #diwali. Previous one was about rallies. #9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/bSRMByOZ1b— Fahad Shah (@pzfahad) April 5, 2020
Indians: Celebrate Diwali now coz maybe we will not be there on Diwali. pic.twitter.com/j0KD7T4QqA— IsoCaution 🥀 (@footlongerr) April 5, 2020
In light of Recent Events— Uzma♥ (@iamUzmaaa) April 5, 2020
Can anyone tell me where to find the light??
Happy Choti Corona Go Diwali😇 pic.twitter.com/ye4iSoTe0u
Why are guys setting off firecrackers mocking Modi’s appeal to light a Diya?— Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) April 5, 2020
Modiji to there Bhakts wo use Firecrackers and celebrating like Diwali...#9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/KbCJA1BHl2— Shakib Anwar (@Shakib__Anwar) April 5, 2020
I am seeing some people on roads who are bursting fire-crackers.— Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) April 5, 2020
Dear Delhi, when did the PM ask you to do this? Idea was to light a diya, say a prayer & not to pollute the air.
Aren't crackers burnt to celebrate? What are you celebrating? Lack of proper facilities for doctors?
#9बजे9मिनट— (((Sushant))) (@spati2012) April 5, 2020
Divine atmosphere !!
Diya & flash lights all over ...#9baje9mintues pic.twitter.com/0ftCt5kgcj
#9बजे9मिनट— love!!! Not Hate (@NafratHatao) April 5, 2020
Combination of Diwali, Diya, taali and thali looks exactly like this. pic.twitter.com/P2PQbEEUfa
#go corona go #9MinutesForIndia pic.twitter.com/tWlebPUL5D— Manu Nair (@Manunair76) April 5, 2020
Instead of 9min candle drama GOI should use funds received to provide proper PPE kits to Doctors,increase the no.of tests & help the poor people who are suffering due to sudden lockdown.— Shaista Amin (@Shaz_b94) April 5, 2020
🕯️😏#Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge#BoycottCandleDrama #Boycott9MinDrama pic.twitter.com/pP8LnP71xj
Today at 9: 00— Varun Sehgal 🇮🇳 (@MemerVarun) April 5, 2020
Bacche patake phood rhe Diwali bna rhe hai... instead of burning candles ..
Le corona Virus : pic.twitter.com/WCTbdbDv4o
Patake bosadike. Apni gaand me daal le, you're causing nuisance to my dog.— Shreya🌻 (@lifeisgenjutsu) April 5, 2020
Crowd gathered outside an apartment complex to watch the #Diya lighting in #Chennai #Corona pic.twitter.com/MFT1mMJSvE— Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) April 5, 2020
Crackers & thali banging again. New year celebration, Diwali type events where PM Modi asked to light a candle or a diya lamp ..— Bhushan Patil (@bhushankpatil12) April 5, 2020
So India, just gave a celebratory tribute to world deaths crossing 64000 in #coronavirus epidemic ?
What a shame @BJP4India #दिमाग_की_बत्ती_जलाओ
#9बजे9मिनट Meanwhile Modi ji watching celebrating crackers Diwali 🏮🕯️ pic.twitter.com/QrZ4D201lg— Itsravikant (@_itsravikant) April 5, 2020
People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020
WHY THE FUCK ARE PEOPLE BURSTING CRAKERS?!?! BHAI DIYA JALANE KO HOLE PATAKE PHODNE KO NAHI !!— S🌸 (@sirisha0501) April 5, 2020
Shoutout to the one Uncle who yelled "Oye. Light Bandh Kar".— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) April 5, 2020
Nothing shouts solidarity quite like coming together to squash the opinion of the one person who doesn't agree with you.
We are in the midst of a pandemic and people are celebrating Diwali. Bursting crackers too. No trace of pain of poor. Black comedy. #Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge— nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) April 5, 2020
Bursting crackers for 83 dead and millions jobless.— Donita Jose (@DonitaJose) April 5, 2020
Ye kya ho rha— Aashi (@IamAashiii) April 5, 2020
Patake fut rhe h idher to🤣🤣🤣
*People start busting crackers*— त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) April 5, 2020
Modiji- pic.twitter.com/ekEe9KLw6I
Imagine the amount of money spent on firecrackers/candles/diyas etc. and imagine if the same amount of money was put to good use i.e. in donations for getting PPEs, Testing kits, and ration for the needy.#9बजे9मिनट#BoycottCandleDrama #Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge— Nabiya Khan | نبیہ خان (@NabiyaKhan11) April 5, 2020
Abey candles jalake bohat accha kiya but PPE kidhar hai— Akansha (@Akanshat13) April 5, 2020
Some idiots can’t distinguish between Diyas and Diwali! Dolts of the highest order...— SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) April 5, 2020
*People start bursting crackers*— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 5, 2020
Modiji: pic.twitter.com/JP7IEaYpJw
When pollution levels are staggeringly low due to lockdown but you fuck it up in one night because you're busy bursting crackers. pic.twitter.com/eNosdlKH12— Swapnil (@swapgooner11) April 5, 2020
Celebrating deaths of thousands of people all over the world with crackers. Good going deshwasiyon.— Rishi Mukherjee (@rishipyth) April 5, 2020
How did they manage to buy crackers during lockdown?— Dane (@danedevambadan) April 5, 2020
Please stay indoors and stay safe and DON'T bursting crackers, it's not a celebration.