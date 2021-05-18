Since the outbreak of the pandemic, our mornings have changed. We wake up dreading to read the news because more often than not, they carry names of people we love, admired, looked up to - and declare that they are no longer alive.

Today, it was Dr. KK Aggarwal's name that I read in the news first thing.

And my mind went back to the time he had gotten the vaccine without telling his wife, who got angry. In the video, you could see him calmly explaining to her that he did what he had to.

When people started trolling him, he tweetd this.

You knew then that he is a simple, dedicated man. Further proving the same is the last video of him addressing the doctors, while being infected with the virus, knowing that his condition was serious and with an oxygen tube in his nose.

In the video, he says "the show must go on", as he gives advice to his colleagues on how to handle the current situation.

The show must go on. Mere jaise log oxygen pe bhi classes lenge aur logon ko bachaane ki koshish karenge...1 to 1 consultation karne ka samay chala gaya hai.

Dr KK Agrawal In His last video : 'Show must go on' pic.twitter.com/WKgUqr4udI — Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) May 18, 2021

Basically, he said that the patients with similar symptoms have to be divided into groups and called in for consultations because individual interactions are taking too much time.

It's incredibly tough to watch even 10 seconds of the video without tearing up, but you remind yourself of his courage and move forward.

This is why we call doctors a "God", a big loss to the nation. keep spreading light wherever you are..RIP 🙏 #Respect #drkkaggarwal #ShowMustGoOn https://t.co/Oti4KubezI — Monica Belani (@guddu_198) May 18, 2021

Here's how people paid tribute to the doctor.

We (doctors) represent the collective consciousness of the society.

- Dr KK Agrawal. RIP sir.🙏 https://t.co/fIATh93VYx — RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) May 18, 2021

Absolutely Sir the show must go on.

Your this line Will be inspiring the generation till many many years in the last moment of life. #Thankyoukkaggarwalsir https://t.co/4TphrbtiPF — Rahul vats (@rahul_wats) May 18, 2021

My complete learning abt Covid started by watching @DrKKAggarwal Ji's free awareness sessions.He was the only one who motivated everyone by saying"Darna Nahi Hai N D one who confidently said"Focus on high risk person"in your family n giv symptomatic treatment to kids@bejonmisra https://t.co/Pb27N8ufKX — Saurabh Saraswat (@Saurabhrvs) May 18, 2021

My mom dad used to send his video on whatsapp.... even his video used to come in my feeds on sns.



You did good, old man. ❤ https://t.co/A43hbi4v4s — 🥺 (@8theistpahadi) May 18, 2021

I will never be able to comprehend what makes people so selfless, maybe it's the responsibility, or maybe just made that way. Either way, we're eternally grateful to you, doctor. Rest in peace and power.

Also, some of you will have questions about the vaccine. Yes, it seems like he had both shots of the vaccine, and still, covid got out of hand in his body. That can happen. But the number of lives the vaccine is saving is much more, with little to no side effects. Hence, please go and get your jab.