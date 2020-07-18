This time, a Congress Councillor from Karnataka, Ravichandra Gatti, who belongs to Ullal city in Mangaluru claimed that drinking rum and having two-half fried eggs can aide in beating the virus.
#Mangaluru In this video that has gone viral, Ravichandra Gatti, Congress Councillor from Ullal CMC, asks people to drink rum, eat half boiled egg omelette, both sprinkled with pepper powder, to keep Covid-19 at bay @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/Xxwc5BWfy8— vincent dsouza (@vinndz_TNIE) July 16, 2020
Naturally, this video received a lot of flak on social media.
One of those moments he will wish never had happened....— Less than Ordinary (@UnderdogF3) July 17, 2020
😂😂😂😂, Total jokergiri.— ROHAN J. GONSALVES (@rjgms) July 16, 2020
The leaders we need ! NOT #covididiot https://t.co/eVdl9Ne83G— Bipin Kamat (@KamatBipin) July 16, 2020
Old monk warriors unite 😂 https://t.co/yF804sBjoh— Manish (@journomanish) July 16, 2020
Suspiciously specific https://t.co/Byl9fOnSv7— Anagha Maareesha (@Anaghzzz) July 16, 2020
Is he an idiot ?😂🤣— ĞLUŤŤŐÑ (@RedbrickAghori) July 17, 2020
He is fully immersed in Rum....leave him.alone— venugopal (@ksvenu247) July 16, 2020
This is something #hilarious in #CoronavirusInIndia https://t.co/aM2zsMY2j9— Suhail Ahmed (@ssuhailahmed1) July 16, 2020
After seeing the viral video, Mangaluru MLA UT Khader said that the district administer must look into this matter. He further stated that this issue will be discussed with the party leaders and a decision will be taken accordingly.
We'd really love to believe this theory but, unfortunately we believe in logic, and not in false claims.