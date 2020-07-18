

While scientists around the world are trying their best to find a cure for the coronavirus outbreak, there are some Indian politicians who claim to have found a cure.

This time, a Congress Councillor from Karnataka, Ravichandra Gatti, who belongs to Ullal city in Mangaluru claimed that drinking rum and having two-half fried eggs can aide in beating the virus.

In the viral video, that was shared by journalist Vincent Dsouza , Gatti asks people to drink 90 ml of rum after adding a teaspoonful of ground pepper to it. He also asks people to eat two-half fried eggs in order to make the virus disappear.

#Mangaluru In this video that has gone viral, Ravichandra Gatti, Congress Councillor from Ullal CMC, asks people to drink rum, eat half boiled egg omelette, both sprinkled with pepper powder, to keep Covid-19 at bay @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/Xxwc5BWfy8 — vincent dsouza (@vinndz_TNIE) July 16, 2020

That's not all, though. In the video, he also claims that he tried various medicines to build his immunity and tackle the virus but, nothing worked. According to him, only rum and eggs worked.

He also goes on to say that he is giving this suggestion as a member of the corona committee and not as a politician.

Naturally, this video received a lot of flak on social media.

One of those moments he will wish never had happened.... — Less than Ordinary (@UnderdogF3) July 17, 2020

😂😂😂😂, Total jokergiri. — ROHAN J. GONSALVES (@rjgms) July 16, 2020

Old monk warriors unite 😂 https://t.co/yF804sBjoh — Manish (@journomanish) July 16, 2020

Is he an idiot ?😂🤣 — ĞLUŤŤŐÑ (@RedbrickAghori) July 17, 2020

He is fully immersed in Rum....leave him.alone — venugopal (@ksvenu247) July 16, 2020

After seeing the viral video, Mangaluru MLA UT Khader said that the district administer must look into this matter. He further stated that this issue will be discussed with the party leaders and a decision will be taken accordingly.

We'd really love to believe this theory but, unfortunately we believe in logic, and not in false claims.